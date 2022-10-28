The University of Vermont women's soccer applied plenty of second half pressure to force a 1-1 draw with the University of Albany Thursday night at Virtue Field.
With the tie the Great Danes fall to 6-8-4 and 3-2-3 in the America East and the Catamounts move up to 4-9-3 and 0-5-3 in the America East.
The Great Danes struck first scoring in the 6th minute of the game coming off a corner. Iola Cotter was able to connect on the corner and knock it down to Selma Elverum who flicked it over to Sahara Zingano for the goal, giving the Great Danes a 1-0 lead, they would carry through the first half.
The Catamounts were able to answer the call in the second half and knot the game up at one apiece on a goal from Lauren DeGroot, her first of the season.
Tori Snyder took the corner and Fiona Doherty was able to knock the ball down to a waiting DeGroot who was able to launch it into the back of the net with her left foot to tie the score at 1-1 in the 76th minute, which is where the score would finish.
It was DeGroot's first collegiate goal.
The Catamounts outshot the Great Danes 19-16 with an 11-5 second half advantage. Vermont held a 5-4 corner advantage.
Dani Pollard recorded one save in her first appearance of the season while Erin Murphy recorded eight saves in just over 65 minutes of play.
MEN'S SOCCER
Midd quarterfinal
The 20th-ranked Middlebury College men's soccer team has earned the fourth seed in the upcoming NESCAC Tournament.
The Panthers begin their quest for the program's fourth conference title when they host Hamilton on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in quarterfinal action.
Jordan Saint-Louis has started every match for Middlebury this year and leads the Panthers in goals (5) and points (10).
Alem Hadzic burst onto the scene during his first year, contributing three goals and two assists, while partnering with Saint-Louis up top.
Left back Casey Lund has also offered a spark for Middlebury, scoring three goals and two helpers during the year.
Eujin Chae has been the engine in the midfield for the Panthers, providing two goals and three assists, while also playing over 1,000 total minutes throughout the season. Earlier in the year, his Olympico-style goal was featured on ESPN SportsCenter's Top-10 plays.
In the heart of the defense, Luke Madden and Michael McFarlane have excelled for the Panthers. The two have played nearly 1,300 minutes, while contributing to a defense that has allowed just nine goals all season.
A stalwart between the sticks, Ryan Grady has played every minute this fall, boasting an .824 save percentage and seven clean sheets. Grady became the program's record holder with 27 career shutouts, in a 6-0 victory over Trinity. He has also recorded a season-high seven saves on two occasions.
