BURLINGTON — The University Vermont field hockey team grabbed its first win last Saturday, but couldn’t make it two in a row, falling to the University of Albany 1-0 Thursday afternoon.
There wasn’t a ton of scoring chances in the first quarter. UVM’s Kate Hall put a shot on goal with 13:23 left in the quarter, but it was stopped by Albany goalie Sheridan Messier.
The Catamounts got a penalty corner midway though the first, but couldn’t capitalize on it.
The Great Danes found a rhythm in the second quarter with a trio of shots in quick succession. The third shot came from Charlotte Triggs and she scored to put Albany ahead with 8:06 left in the half, as the Danes went into the locker room up one.
UVM put a ton of pressure on Messier out of the break, with four shots in the opening seven minutes that Messier turned away. Albany evened the shots as the quarter when on and hung onto its lead heading into the fourth.
The teams got off just one shot apiece in the fourth as the Great Danes held on.
Only two regular season games remain for the Catamounts. On Thursday, UVM travels to Lowell, Massachusetts to take on UC Davis and then the regular season wraps up at home next Sunday against California.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM game canceled
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s soccer regular season finale against UMass Lowell scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
With the conclusion of the regular season this weekend, the Catamounts will finish third overall in Division A with a record of 1-2-1. The top two teams from each division are slated to advance to the America East Semifinals on Thursday.
Saturday was also going to be Senior Day and the program will honor its five seniors later this spring.
BASEBALL
SMC, Stonehill split
COLCHESTER — The Saint Michael’s College baseball team picked up its first win of the season, besting Stonehill College 3-2 in the opener of doubleheader Thursday afternoon.
In the second game, the Skyhawks won 13-5.
In the opener, both teams got on the board in the second inning. Stonehill third baseman Edward Beauregard singled up the middle to score Noah Lucier in the top half and SMC’s Mitchell Goulet hit a homer in the bottom half to knot the score.
The Purple Knights took advantage when they got into the Skyhawks bullpen in the sixth. Stonehill’s Matt Tyman surrendered a walk to Fair Haven product Andrew Lanthier to start the bottom half and ended up facing just two batters.
Brandon Kelly came on to pitch and gave up a double to SMC’s Dante Moran, which scored two.
Stonehill got a run back in the seventh off Purple Knights starting hurler Jared Duquette, but Moran came on to finish off a save.
Lanthier, who got the start in center field, finished the opener, going 0-for-1 with a walk and run scored.
In the second game, a six-run seventh inning paced Stonehill. The Skyhawks scored 11 runs across the last three innings of play.
Lanthier had a single and scored a run in the second game.
The Purple Knights (1-4) have a pair doubleheaders at Bentley this weekend.
AUTO RACING
ACT race moved
WATERBURY — The Sunday program of the annual Icebreaker at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park has been rescheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials made the decision due to an inclement weather forecast for Sunday. The Saturday night forecast is far more favorable with clear skies highs in the low-60s.
Both days of the Icebreaker will now be run on Saturday. The post time for the original Saturday card has been moved up to noon. The PASS Super Late Models, Sunoco Modifieds, NEMA LITES Midgets, EXIT Realty Pro Truck Challenge, Street Stock Open, and Mini Stocks will run their shows as originally planned.
The Saturday afternoon program is expected to conclude at approximately 4 p.m. At this time, officials will clear both the stands and the pits. All fans will exit to the parking lot. Drivers and crew members with multi-day pit wristbands will go to the track infield.
Once the stands and pits are clear, those who have Sunday tickets and pit passes may re-enter for the Saturday night event. This card includes the Icebreaker 125 for the Outlaw Open Modifieds along with the Thompson Late Models, Limited Sportsmen, and SK Light Modifieds.
