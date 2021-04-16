For the ninth time in program history and the first time since 2015, the University of Vermont men’s soccer team will be playing for a conference championship.
The No. 2 seed Catamounts are set to play No. 1 New Hampshire on Saturday in Durham, New Hampshire for the America East Conference championship.
UVM clinched its spot in the title game with a 1-0 win against New Jersey Institute of Technology on Thursday. Alex Nagy scored the game’s lone goal in the eighth minute and Nate Silveira registered his fourth shutout of the season with five saves for Vermont.
“It was an amazing feeling. The team was psyched about it, “ Nagy said during media availability on Friday. “Last couple years I’ve been here, we haven’t been able to make it past the semis, so getting that early lead was important for us.”
UVM is 4-3-1 in previous conference championship games.
The Catamounts and Wildcats met twice this season as the top two teams in Pod A. They played to a scoreless draw in UVM’s season opener down in Durham. Silveira earned the shutout in goal for the Catamounts.
New Hampshire took the regular season finale up in Burlington with a 2-1 victory on April 9. Bjarni Adalsteinsson registered his first collegiate goal in the second half.
“We’re very excited to play them in the finals. That’s what we wanted all season,” Nagy said. “We haven’t beat them since I’ve been here. We’re looking forward to bringing it home tomorrow.”
Having played each other just two games ago, both sides know what to expect from the other.
“The tactical preparation is pretty quick. It’s so unique. I think the biggest piece is how can we get our guys stronger as a team from playing NJIT (Thursday) to playing UNH (Saturday),” said UVM coach Rob Dow.
Mother Nature threw a wrinkle in the Catamounts’ preparation as well. It was raining at UVM’s hotel in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and UNH’s field was snow-covered when they made the 15-minute trip to Durham.
“What do we do? How do we get these guys prepared to play the best game of their season,” Dow said of the thought process given the hurdles.
The team went into the gym and did yoga and did some technical passing drills on the gym floor. To keep it light, they played knockout basketball after.
“We’re making the most of this time,” Dow said. “Enhancing team chemistry, everyone knows it’s a championship and we have to play well against a very good team. The X factor for us is how close we are as a team.”
The opening kickoff at Wildcat Stadium is slated for 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Schreiber to CU
CASTLETON — The latest recruits on coach Tony Volpone’s board at Castleton University include a area player. Poultney’s Grant Schreiber is listed as a defensive back for the Spartans.
Schreiber showed an ability to get to the ball and make interceptions over his last couple of years with the Blue Devils.
“He was one of our better defensive backs. He was a good tackler and he reacted well to the ball,” Poultney coach Dave Capman said.
“He works hard in the weight room.
“He’s a good guy to have in the locker room and I think Castleton will see that when he gets there.”
Schreiber had a serious shoulder injury a couple of years ago but came back from it strong.
The others in the most recent wave of Castleton recruits include Dylan Brown, a defensive lieman from Peru High School in New York; Kole Davignon, a wide receiver from Clinton High School in New York; Andrew Keeler, a defensive lineman from Belligham High in Massachusetts; Devin Rachwal, a quarterback from Baker Hih School in New York and Drew Esoldi, a defensive lineman from Taconic High School in Massachusetts.
OTTER VALLEY
HOF nominations
BRANDON — The Otter Valley Union High School Hall of Fame is accepting nomination letters until July 1.
For more info, please contact Athletic Director Steven Keith at 802-247-2768.
They will be inducting the 2020 and 2021 classes during halftime of the Otter Valley homecoming football game, on a date and time to be determined.
GOLF
Golfers at UConn
STORRS, Conn. — Two of Rutland High School’s best golfers over the last half decade are making a big impact at the University of Connecticut.
Rutland graduates Jared Nelson and Logan Broyles are both on the UConn men’s golf roster.
Nelson has the second best average score on the Huskies, at 73.9. He has the best low round and low tournament score of any UConn golfer this year.
Nelson’s best showing was when he tied for first in the Bash at the Beach on March 15 and 16. He also has a seventh-place finish at the Connecticut Cup.
Broyles had his best outing in Connecticut Cup, where he was tied for ninth.
UConn is back on the course Saturday and Sunday for The Rutherford hosted by Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Currier’s Stags on fire
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Former University of Vermont baseball coach Bill Currier is having the season of his life at Fairfield University.
The Stags are 16-0 heading into Saturday’s home doubleheader against Monmouth.
