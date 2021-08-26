NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The defending America East Conference runner-up University of Vermont men’s soccer team opened its season with a 2-0 win against Iona College Thursday afternoon.
UVM controlled much of the early game, getting a shot advantage.
The Catamounts opened the scoring at the 20-minute mark. Nacho Lerech put one home, getting an assist from Matt Black and Noah Egan.
Vermont continued to control play in the second half and put home an insurance tally in the 66th minutes with Alex Nagy scoring off a Lerech assist.
The Catamounts outshot the Gaels 17-9 and had a 6-2 advantage in corner kicks.
UVM keeper Nathan Silveira made five saves and Iona’s Zach Nelson made four saves.
The UVM men are back in action on Sunday at noon, playing at Lehigh. The Catamount women (1-0) play on Friday at Siena and Sunday at Dartmouth.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NU men 3rd
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s soccer team is ranked No. 3 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference, a 13-team league. The Cadets open the season by hosting Northern Vermont University-Lyndon on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.
The Norwich women’s team was pickedNo. 10 in the 14-team league. They will open the season on Sept. 1 at Keene State at 7 p.m.
GNAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Poll — 1, Johnson & wales, 2. St. Joseph’s-Maine, Norwich, 4. St. Joseph’s-Connecticut, 5. Albertus Magnus, 6. Emmanuel, 7. Colby-Sawyer, 8. Regis, 9. Lasell, 10. Anna Maria, 11. Elms, 12. Dean, Rivier.
GNAC Women’s Soccer Preseason Poll — 1. Johnson & Wales, 2. St.Joseph-Maine, 3. Lasell, 4. Emmanuel, 5. Regis, 6. Albertus Magnus, 7. St. Joseph’s-Connecticut, 8. Colby-Sawyer, 9. Simmons, 10. Norwich, 11. Elms, 12. Rivier, 13, Dean, 14. Anna Maria.
SNOW SPORTS
Moszynski hired
The U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association (USCSA) announced the hiring of Meegan Moszynski as its new Managing Director last Friday.
Moszynski comes to USCSA with a wealth of experience in public policy, non-profit management, and the ski and snowboard industry.
She has worked for and led multiple non-profits with missions ranging from sustainability, international development, and community engagement.
Most recently, she served as the Executive Director of the National Ski Patrol, where she worked collaboratively with ski resorts across the country, oversaw a $3.5 million annual budget, and implemented new diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
“I am so excited to work with USCSA and engage with such a passionate group of student athletes and volunteers,” Moszynski said, in a USCSA press release. “As a former college athlete, I feel fortunate to be part of this community and to continue working with my peers and colleagues in the ski industry. It’s a pivotal moment for the snowsports world, and I look forward to supporting USCSA as it moves forward.”
She joins the organization just ahead of its 2021-2022 season, which will culminate at the 2022 National Championships in Lake Placid, New York.
The USCSA is the sports federation for collegiate team ski racing and snowboarding in America.
The organization includes 170 colleges from coast to coast, fielding 5,000 male and female, alpine, freestyle, cross-country, snowboarding and nordic ski jumping athletes in over 300 events annually.
