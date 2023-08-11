BOSTON — The nationally-ranked University of Vermont men’s soccer team was selected to finish second in the America East Preseason Poll. The Catamounts received three first-place votes, and a total of 45 points.
Voting was conducted by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team. Reigning champions, New Hampshire, edged out Vermont with four first-place votes and a total of 46 points. The Catamounts were selected second for the fourth consecutive season. UAlbany (34) and UMBC (34) tied for third to round out the league’s top-four teams.
Earlier this month, Vermont was picked as the top-ranked America East school in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll at No. 12 in the nation. New Hampshire was ranked No. 23.
The Catamounts begin the 2023 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Western Michigan. The opening draw is set for 6 p.m. at Virtue Field.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
UVM picked 6th
BOSTON – The America East Conference unveiled its preseason coaches’ poll on Thursday ahead of the 2023 season. The University of Vermont collected 32 points and was picked to finish sixth in the poll.
Vermont opens the season with home contests against Sacred Heart on Aug. 25 and Syracuse on Aug. 27.
Defending champion UAlbany was tabbed as the unanimous preseason favorite with 64 total points and eight first-place votes. Maine picked up 51 points while Stanford received 50 points to round out the top three. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team.
Vermont wrapped up the 2022 season with their most wins ever and double-digit wins for the second straight season. The Cats outscored opponents 43-26 over the course of last year and the 43 goals represent the most in a season under head coach Kate Pfeifer.
The Catamounts bring back a slew of key returners including two first team all-conference selections Alina Gerke and Sophia Drees. UVM also returns two all-rookie selections in Sophia Lefranc and Mora Fernandez de Oliveira. Elsewhere, graduate student captain Haley Buffenbarger is back to bolster a strong defense.
Pfeifer also announced the addition of Hamzah Hashmi as the program’s newest assistant coach on Wednesday afternoon.
Hashmi most recently served as the head junior varsity coach at Harvard-Westlake High School in Studio City, California while also coaching the all goalkeepers. In 2022 he served as a volunteer coach for Cal, which also competes in America East.
Hashmi comes to Burlington with over 10 years of playing experience in the various levels of USA Field Hockey. A current goalkeeper for the United States Men’s Senior National Team, Hashmi has represented his country on several levels from the U-18 level up. He also spent two years playing for the University of New South Wales.
A native of Granada Hills, California, Hashmi is a 2023 graduate from CSUN.
MEN’S GOLF
Norwich hire
NORTHFIELD — Cam Clarke enters his first season as the head men’s golf coach at Norwich University. The golf team made its return to campus as a varsity sport in 2022. Clarke will also serve as an assistant coach with the Men’s Hockey team.
Clarke had a very successful high school golf career in Michigan. It included first and second place finishes in the SEC Conference of Michigan as a junior and senior in high school. Also, he placed in the top-15 of Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Regional Tournaments, as well as qualifying for one MHSAA State Tournament.
After high school, Clarke focused on furthering his athletic career in hockey. He played junior hockey in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for the Lone Star Brahmas where he was named Defenseman of the Year and was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft (5th Round, No. 136 Overall). He then went on to play Division I hockey at Ferris State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance.
After leaving Ferris State, Cam played three professional seasons in the ECHL for the Wichita Thunder and Toledo Walleye.
Follow on Twitter: @AAucoin_RH