BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following four positive coronavirus test results among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
The Catamounts are following state, local and University public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the campus and surrounding community.
Eight early-season UVM men’s hockey games were postponed due to COVID-related precautions.
UVM is scheduled to open its season on Dec. 26 against Northeastern for a two-game weekend set at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Vermont is also scheduled to play Providence, Maine, Merrimack, Boston College, UMass, UMass-Lowell and New Hampshire. First-year coach Todd Woodcroft takes over as bench boss for the Catamounts, who were picked to finish 11th in the Hockey East preseason poll.
Two weeks ago, the UVM men’s and women’s basketball programs temporarily halted all team activities following a single positive coronavirus test result among each program’s Tier 1 personnel. Both squads are slated to open the season Dec. 19 against UMass Lowell. The men’s game is in Lowell, while the women’s game is at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington.
WINTER SPORTS
Gov. update
Gov. Phil Scott said during his Tuesday press conference that there will be a winter sports update during Friday’s address.
Winter sports practices were scheduled to start this past Monday, Nov. 30, but the state decided to postpone them indefinitely last week.
The start date for games remains Jan. 11.
SOCCER
VSCA Awards
The Vermont Soccer Coaches Association announced its season-end award winners.
Peoples Academy boys soccer coach Angie Faraci earned the Boys Small School Coach of the Year honor after leading the Wolves to a Division III state championship, beating Green Mountain 1-0 in the final.
Faraci became the first woman to lead a boys soccer team to a championship.
Burlington’s Fran DeMasi earned the Large School Boys Coach of the Year, after leading the Seahorses to a Division I title.
Spaulding’s Rob Moran earned Large School Girls Coach of the Year honors. Moran led the Crimson Tide to their first playoff win in eight years and got Spaulding to the D-I quarterfinals.
Enosburg’s Renee Pattee received Small School Girls Coach of the Year.
Leland and Gray boys coach Chris Barton earned the Service to Soccer Award, Gunther Sihler and Victor Vierlu share the Referee Award and the Burlington Free Press‘ Alex Abrami earned the Media Award.
ALPINE SKIING
Diggins in 15th
RUKA, Finland — Stratton Mountain School’s Jessie Diggins had a strong showing on the slopes this weekend, placing 15th overall in the three-stage FIS World Cup cross-country skiing event.
Diggins took 24th in the sprint classic event on Friday, 22nd in the 10k classic on Saturday and 15th in the 10k free pursuit on Sunday.
Fellow American Rosie Brennan was 5th overall after the weekend’s events. Brennan had a 17th, 8th and 5th place finish on her record.
The U.S.’s Hailey Swirbul and Caitlin Patterson were 32nd and 46th respectively.
Stratton’s Julia Kern was 50th and Katherine Ogden was 53rd.
HUNTING
Season Update
Muzzleloader deer hunting will begin Saturday in Vermont, which also has a few weeks remaining for archery season.
Archery deer hunting continues through Dec. 15. An archery deer license and a hunting license are required. An antlerless deer or a legal buck are allowed during this season.
Muzzleloader season will run through Dec. 13. Hunters must purchase a muzzleloader deer license in addition to a hunting license. A legal buck may be taken or an antlerless deer may be taken in a designated Wildlife Management Unit if individuals have a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit.
Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its hunting seasons, including one legal buck annually. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering hunters the opportunity to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey. The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November rifle season.
Hunters are asked to complete the survey even if they did not hunt or harvest a deer. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.
