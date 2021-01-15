BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team has paused all team activities following a positive coronavirus test result among the program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
UVM’s weekend series at Merrimack has been postponed. Rescheduled dates for the postponed series will be announced at a later time by Hockey East.
The Catamounts’ women’s basketball and women’s hockey team announced a pause on Thursday.
RACING
ACT changing tires
WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) will be changing tires used in competition starting in May.
ACT announced Friday that its officially sanctioned series and tracks are switching to Hoosier tires starting with the Community Bank N.A. 150 at Thunder Road on Sunday, May 2.
ACT Late Models will run a new 8-inch tire specially designed and built for the division. The tire is the result of extensive testing by Hoosier and ACT that focused on reliability and overall performance. ACT has worked directly with Rob Summers, the owner of Hoosier Tire East, throughout the testing process.
“We think this is the start of a great partnership,” said ACT managing partner Cris Michaud. “Rob Summers has been a pleasure to work with. He understood exactly what we were looking for in a tire and has worked tirelessly to create a tire that fit those requirements.
“We believe this switch will be a benefit to our teams and help produce great racing for the fans. We’re looking forward to seeing how they react at Thunder Road’s opening weekend on May 1 and 2.”
The tires cost $130 each, the same price as the 8-inch American Racer tire the class had been using. ACT and its affiliate tracks have been using American Racer as a Late Model tire supplier since the start of the 2014 season.
The Late Models will remain on the current American Racer tire for the Twin 125s at North Carolina’s Hickory Speedway on April 2 and 3 and the Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17.
The ACT Flying Tigers that compete at Vermont’s Thunder Road and New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park are also getting a tire makeover. In 2021, they will compete on a 7-inch Hoosier tire that is nearly identical in performance and price to the current American Racer tire. The Thunder Road Street Stocks will run a 14-inch diameter Hoosier tire.
Hoosier Racing Tire was founded by Bob Newton in 1957. Over the years, they have designed and provided tires for numerous series, from regional Late Models to the NASCAR Cup Series. Hoosier tires can be found in stock car racing, dirt track racing, rally racing, drag racing and many other disciplines. They are headquartered in Lakeville, IN and were purchased by Continental Tire in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.