BURLINGTON — Catamount fans will have to wait a bit longer to see their teams in action this winter.
The University of Vermont athletics department announced Sunday evening that it will delay the start of competition in men’s and women’s hockey and basketball until Dec. 18.
“After discussions with President Garimella and the Vermont Department of Health, it became clear that delaying the start of our seasons was the most responsible course of action,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman, in a school press release.
“Our state is obviously seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and it’s important that our programs are operating in a manner that is consistent with guidance from state officials.
“I certainly feel for our student-athletes, coaches and staff who have been following strict protocols in preparing for a return to competition. Moving forward, we will make every effort to play out our competitive schedules while always prioritizing the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as that of our campus and community.”
UVM men’s and women’s hockey had been scheduled to play UConn on Friday and Saturday to open their season, but that has been postponed.
In total, eight men’s hockey games and six women’s hockey games were postponed.
The Catamount men’s first game after the Dec. 18 target date is a two-game home set with Northeastern starting on Dec. 26. The women’s first game after that date is a two-game home set with the University of New Hampshire starting on Dec. 19.
Todd Woodcroft takes over the men’s program this year, while Jim Plumer enters his ninth year at the helm of the women’s team.
The UVM men were picked 11th in the Hockey East preseason poll. The Catamount women were picked eighth.
The UVM men’s and women’s basketball team open the season against UMass Lowell on Dec. 19. The men’s game is in Lowell, while the women’s game is at Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington.
The Catamount men were picked to finish first in the America East Conference and have won the last four regular season conference titles. Coach John Becker, entering his 10th year with UVM, has won four consecutive coach of the year awards.
The UVM women were picked seventh in the conference with head coach Alisa Kresge in her second year at the helm. She also spent three seasons as associate head coach.
SKIING
USCSA championships
BOSTON — The U.S. Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association (USCSA) has canceled the 2021 US Collegiate Ski & Snowboard National Championships.
Citing concerns from its membership regarding the safety of attendees and travel restrictions, the USCSA will focus on enabling the regular season and local competitions where conditions permit.
“The entire organization has been working very hard in the off-season to make our 2021 National Championships possible. Unfortunately, the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented too many challenges that prevent us from ensuring the safety and well-being of our members, which is our top priority, and ultimately led to our decision to cancel the event,” said USCSA President Chris Shumeyko.
With the cancellation occurring before the start of competition, conference coordinators have more flexibility to adjust their regular season schedules to support the needs of their conferences.
In tandem to this decision, the Academic Affairs Committee has approved an eligibility waiver for any full-time enrolled student athlete in the 20-21 academic year.
Due to the ongoing uncertainty around competition this season, athletes who compete this season will retain a year of eligibility for use in future academic years. Full details on the decision can be found at uscsa.org/waivers.
REG Camp
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — This summer the New England Nordic Ski Association (NENSA) conducted the first Virtual Regional Elite Group (REG) camp.
There was robust participation in the camp not just from nominated athletes, but also from clubs throughout the region participating in standardized testing.
Four male and female participants in the REG Camp rose to the top with their results in a 3000 meter running test, the Canadian Strength test and their national ranking.
These athletes will be contacted directly by USST staff to accept their nomination to participate in this program.
The eight athletes are: Nina Seemann, Craftsbury; Ava Thurston, Mansfield Nordic; Quincy Massey-Bierman, Craftsbury; Sofia Scirica, CSU; Finn Sweet, Craftsbury GRP; Brian Bushey, GMVS; Adam Carlisle, Dublin XC; Sam Murray, Putney/Caldwell Sport.
