KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team will open the 2023 campaign nationally-ranked after receiving the No. 12 ranking last Tuesday by the United Soccer Coaches.
The announcement marks the first time that the Catamounts will begin the season in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll.
UVM holds a top-25 ranking for the 10th consecutive national poll, dating back to September 20, 2022. Vermont has been ranked in the nation’s top 15 in each of the last four polls, including a program-best No. 4 ranking in the final poll of 2022.
The Cats are the top-ranked America East school on the preseason poll. New Hampshire was ranked No. 23 by the United Soccer Coaches. Vermont will face two more teams ranked in the preseason top 25 this season: No. 20 Cornell and No. 22 Akron.
The Catamounts begin the 2023 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 24 against Western Michigan. The opening draw is set for 6 p.m. at Virtue Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
AE preseason poll
BOSTON — The America East Conference released the results of the 2023 Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll last Thursday with UVM picked to finish seventh, recording 21 points in the preseason rankings.
Reigning regular season champion Binghamton was narrowly voted the favorite with 60 points and four first-place votes. Defending tournament champion New Hampshire was selected second overall with 59 points and four first-place votes.
Vermont will open the 2023 campaign traveling to face Boston University on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. UVM’s home opener will be the following Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. as they welcome Merrimack to Catamount Country.
Panthers hire
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Phoebe Martell-Crawford as an assistant coach for the women’s soccer team.
Prior to her time at Middlebury, Martell-Crawford worked as a Marketing Manager for 3Q/DEPT, and has coached soccer at South Burlington High School, Far Post Soccer Club and Bend Timbers FC.
Martell-Crawford was a four-year starter at Skidmore where she played as a part of the defensive unit. During her time with the Thoroughbreds, Martell-Crawford was a four-time Liberty League All-Academic selection, a 2016 All-Liberty League Honorable Mention and as a captain for the team during her senior season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM in Showcase
ESTERO, Fla. — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team will be competing in the 2023 Gulf Coast Showcase at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida from November 24 to 26. The eight-team tournament field for the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase was unveiled last week and features six squads that competed in postseason play a year ago. Vermont will open the tournament facing North Carolina on Nov. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
The eight-team field will feature the Catamounts, 2023 national runner-up Iowa, North Carolina, Kansas State, Western Kentucky, Delaware, Florida Gulf Coast and Purdue Fort Wayne.
Iowa features star guard Caitlin Clark, who won Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year, Wooden Award National Player of the Year and Associated Press Women’s College Basketball Player of the Year, among many more honors last winter.
Lyndon commit
LYNDON — Briona Graham, of Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas, has deposited and committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the Fall 2023 semester. Graham will study Communications at Lyndon.
Graham, a 5’5” guard, played four years of varsity basketball at Memorial. She helped the Titans to improve each season, culminating in University Interscholastic League 5A regional playoff berths in both her junior and senior seasons.
She averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game as a senior and finished her career with 416 steals and 121 assists. Graham was her team’s Defensive Player of the Year in each of her final three seasons. She also competed in track & field, and received Memorial’s Top Hurdler award in 2021.
NECBL BASEBALL
Newport 7, Bristol 2
NEWPORT, R.I. — Billy Butler went 2-for-4 with two hits and two RBIs to lift the top-seeded Newport Gulls to a 7-2 victory over the No. 6 seed Bristol Blues in Game 1 of the NECBL Championship Series.
Butler drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to give the Gulls an early jump in the best-of-three series. Newport is now 5-1 in playoff action, while the Blues are 4-2. Bristol struck first in the third inning when Billy Sullivan reached base on a leadoff hit-by-pitch and Connor Goodman hit a single to put runners on first and second with no outs. Griffin Arnone brought home Sullivan for the game’s first run. Arnone led the Blues with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored on the night.
Pitcher Santhosh Gottam got the starting nod for Newport, allowing one run and two hits across three innings. Ryan Andrade entered the game in relief for Gottam, retiring six straight batters with 1-2-3 fourth and fifth innings. At one point he was in total control while recording three consecutive strikeouts. He finished with six strikeouts across four innings.
Newport knotted the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning with a leadoff single by Michael Anderson, who later scored following a walk by Kolby Branch and a two-out RBI single by Billy Butler.
Bristol regained the lead with a leadoff solo home run by Arnone in the sixth. The Gulls answered with two runs of their own to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth. Slate Alford began a two-out rally with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Kolby Branch double. Billy Butler continued the rally with an RBI single to bring home Branch.
Newport added an insurance run in the seventh inning with a bases-loaded two-out walk by Branch on a full count, bringing home Jacob Burley. Blues reliever Emmett Tolis limited the damage to one run after Newport left the bases loaded, keeping the score at 4-2.
Newport extended its lead with a three-run eighth inning. Niko Brini reached base on a leadoff single, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a Burley double. Following a pitching substitution for the Blues, Luke Beckstein hit a one-run single to bring home Burley. Tyler Hare added another one-run single to cap a three-run inning.
David Horn picked up a six-out save after recording four strikeouts. He pushed his total of 12 strikeouts across seven scoreless innings throughout the playoffs.
Bristol will host Game 2 of the series in an attempt to force a crucial Game 3 back in Newport.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Fitzgerald hired
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Jack Fitzgerald as the assistant men’s hockey coach. Fitzgerald joins the program after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant men’s hockey coach at Amherst.
Prior to his time at Amherst, Fitzgerald worked for the Elite Hockey Program where he was both a coach and the Assistant Director of Operations and Marketing.
Fitzgerald was also a four-year letterwinner on the Amherst men’s ice hockey team from 2015 to 2019. During his senior season, Fitzgerald was named captain of the Mammoths and helped lead the team to a NESCAC Tournament final appearance while also earning NESCAC All-Sportsmanship Team honors.