BOSTON — The reigning America East Champion University of Vermont men’s soccer program has been selected to finish second in the conference preseason poll.
The Catamounts scored 38 points in the poll, including one first-place vote.
Voting was conducted by the league’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own team. New Hampshire (49 points) was voted as the unanimous preseason vote, garnering seven first-place votes. Vermont was selected second in the conference for the third consecutive season. UMBC (35) and UAlbany (33) round out the league’s top four teams.
The No. 2 ranking in the preseason poll ties UVM’s highest ranking under head coach Rob Dow. The Catamounts will look to defend their America East Title after defeating top-seeded New Hampshire in the championship game a season ago. Vermont will host UNH in the title game rematch on Oct. 28 at Virtue Field.
The Catamounts are slated to begin the 2022 campaign on the road at Merrimack on Aug. 25.
The UVM women were also picked to finish second in the America East.
The defending America East Champion Catamounts are slated to finish second and recorded 58 points in the preseason rankings.
UMass Lowell was voted the favorite with 59 overall points and four first-place votes. The Catamounts earned three first-place votes and finished just a point behind the River Hawks. New Hampshire (49) and Binghamton (42) also received first-place votes. League newcomer Bryant was selected seventh in the poll.
VOLLEYBALL
Trudeau hired
CASTLETON — Last week, Castleton University announced the hiring of Jessica Trudeau as the school’s next head women’s volleyball coach.
Trudeau brings an array of coaching experience at all levels to the program, serving as an assistant coach at the collegiate level while coaching 14U and 15U club programs in New York.
From 2017-2019, she was the assistant coach at SUNY Adirondack, helping the program to a 51-31 record in that span.
In 2021, she took over as the head coach for Lakeside Volleyball Club’s 15U team, coordinating practices, scheduling, skill development, sub patterns, lineups and game-day strategies.
She also spent two years as an assistant coach for Adirondack Volleyball Club’s 14U team, teaching fundamentals of the game, organizing drills and fostering a fun, enthusiastic environment for the program.
Trudeau most recently spent time playing volleyball for Castleton, competing in each of the last two seasons for the Spartans, averaging 1.44 kills per set in 29 career matches. She had 26 blocks in 24 matches in 2021 along with five service aces. From 2015-2016, Trudeau played volleyball for SUNY Adirondack, racking up 368 kills (3.13 kills per set) and 369 digs (3.13 digs per set). She was among the NJCAA’s leaders in kills and points per set, and her 67 aces as a freshman were top-20 in the NJCAA. She was named to the Mountain Valley All-Conference team in 2016 and was team MVP that same year.
Trudeau replaces Lindsay Bynon, who stepped down from the role in June
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.