NEW YORK — Former University of Vermont men’s basketball player Anthony Lamb was taken by the Canton Charge with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2020-21 NBA G League Draft on Monday afternoon.
The three-round draft was conducted via Zoom by the 17 NBA G League teams who will play in Orlando beginning next month.
The Charge are the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Lamb had previously signed a Exhibit 10 contract with the Detroit Pistons and played in a preseason game, before he was waived.
As a senior at UVM, Lamb, paced the Catamounts with 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. He also recorded a team-high 41 blocks and produced six double-doubles.
Lamb was named America East Player of the Year during his junior and senior seasons.
The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward was a three-time U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District I Team selection, earning Player of the Year honors in 2019. Lamb was named to the Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention Team following his junior season. He was also a member of the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award Watch List.
The Rochester, New York native and the Class of 2020 guided the Green and Gold to 109 career wins — the most by an America East graduating class — and a 59-5 league record. Lamb helped the Catamounts win America East crowns in 2017, 2019 and 2020, securing three All-Championship Team nods along the way.
The NBA G League Bubble will feature 18 teams – the league’s 17 NBA affiliates and G League Ignite – who will play at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in the Walt Disney World Resort in February. The top eight teams will advance to a single-elimination playoff.
HOCKEY
Hockey East update
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced schedule updates on Tuesday, with a pair involving the University of Vermont.
The UVM men’s hockey team will now be playing Merrimack on Saturday and Sunday on the road. Saturday’s puck drop is at 6 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 4 p.m.
The Catamount women will now be hosting Maine on Friday and Saturday. Both puck drops are at 6 p.m. at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
In other Hockey East changes, Boston College’s men’s program is now scheduled to play a home-and-home series with Northeastern Friday and Saturday. Both games will begin at 7:00 p.m. and air live on New England Sports Network.
Massachusetts is now scheduled to play a home-and-home series with Boston University on Friday and Saturday. Friday’s UMass home game begins at 4:30 p.m. on NESN+ while Saturday’s contest at Walter Brown Arena begins at 5:30 p.m.
The Merrimack women’s program is now scheduled for a home-and-home series with Providence on Friday and Sunday.
The men’s series between Maine and Providence on Friday and Saturday will now take place at Providence.
The women’s series between Boston University and Northeastern will not be played as scheduled.
UMass Lowell’s program will not compete as scheduled this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.