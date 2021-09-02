NEWPORT, R.I. — Proctor’s Isabel Valerio has been chosen as one of the captains for the Salve Regina University women’s soccer team.
Vaelrio is both a goalkeeper and a field player.
During the Seahawks’ season-opening 2-1 victory over Emmanuel on Wednesday, Valerio had a part in the game-winning goal, initiating a give-and-go on the play.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Pierpont at SMC
COLCHESTER — Former Otter Valley star Sawyer Pierpont is a freshman on the St. Michael’s College men’s soccer team.
Pierpont graduated from Otter Valley in 2020, before taking a post-graduate year at Bridgton Academy in Maine.
The 6-foot, 170-pound Pierpont is a back and one of nine first-year players on the Purple Knights.
Burr and Burton graduate Abby Farrington is one of the first-year players on the St. Michael’s College field hockey team.
Farrington is listed as a forward and is one of nine first-year players.
AUTO RACING
Labor Day Classic
BARRE — The 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic comes to Thunder Road this Sunday. A jam-packed card includes the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) plus all local divisions in an important holiday racing weekend that can be watched live on FloRacing.
Many fans will have their eyes on the 200-lap ACT Late Model Tour main event that pays $5,000 to the winner.
However, the local racing undercard also has plenty for people to talk about. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, RK Miles Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors join the ACT Late Model Tour on the Labor Day Classic card. With just two point-counting events left following Sunday’s show, it’s now or never for these racers to make their moves.
The RK Miles Street Stocks have a busy day ahead. Due to a postponement earlier in the season, the four-cylinder class is running two events in one afternoon.
They’ll begin the day with a round of qualifying and the double-purse FloRacing feature that was originally slated for Vermont Tire & Service Night.
Then, after updating the points and the handicap, the Street Stocks will have another round of qualifying followed by the Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic feature.
In the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, the Martin family affair rages on. Stephen Martin took the point lead from his dad Mike at the Thursday night finale. His margin is just four points, however, as the Craftsbury Common racers go tooth and nail each week.
Finally, the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will run a 20-lap feature to support the Labor Day Classic.
Thunder Road celebrates the holiday weekend with the 43rd Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic this Sunday at 1 p.m. for the 200. The ACT Late Model Tour takes on the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model elite in a $5,000-to-win bout. They’re joined by double features for the RK Miles Street Stocks plus action for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
Admission to the Labor Day Classic is $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and free for kids ages 5 and under. Advance tickets are available at www.happsnow.com/event/thunder-road-speedbowl. The event will also be televised live on FloRacing for those with a paid subscription.
