The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association continued its roll out of 2022-2023 award winners, announcing the coaches of the year for the state's four divisions on Thursday.
Award winners will be honored at the VBCA Senior-All-Star games on Saturday, March 18 at Champlain Valley Union High School.
In Division I girls basketball, Rutland's Nate Bellomo earned the honor after leading RHS to a 19-3 season and state semifinals appearance.
In Division I boys basketball, CVU's Mike Osborne was tabbed for leading the the top-seeded Redhawks to the state championship game where they play No. 2 Rice on Saturday.
For Division II girls, North Country's Sarah Roy earned the award for leading the Falcons to an undefeated season and D-II state championship, their second title in three years.
For Division II boys, Fair Haven's Bob Prenevost took the honor for leading the Slaters to the Barre Auditorium for the state semifinals in his last year at the helm. Fair Haven finished 22-1 and Prenevost ended his career with 537 coaching wins.
In Division III girls, Windsor's Kabray Rockwood was honored after leading the Yellow Jackets to their second state championship in a row.
In Division III boys, Bellows Falls' Evan Chadwick earned the honor, leading the Terriers to the state semifinals.
For Division IV girls, West Rutland's Carl Serrani was tabbed for leading the Golden Horde to their first undefeated season and their second straight state championsip.
For Division IV boys, Blue Mountain's Chris Cook was honored, directing the Bucks to a 14-8 record in their D-IV title defense.
Coaches who reached milestone wins this season will also be honored at the VBCA Senior All-Star games. Hartford boys hoops coach Mike Gaudette reached 200 coaching wins, doing so with the Hurricanes, Mascoma and White River Valley. Springfield girls basketball's Pete Peck reached 100 wins this season.
COLLEGE ALPINE
CU takes 5th
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The Castleton University women's Alpine ski team placed fifth at the USCSA National Championships on Thursday at Mammoth Mountain in California.
Due to unprecedented snowfall in recent days in conjunction with the impending forecast, the National Championships were only run in the slalom this season. The slalom was a one-run event, with Thursday being the only day in which conditions were safe for racers to compete.
The Spartans clocked a time of 2:31.57 as a team, less than two seconds behind third-place William Smith and only 1.1 seconds behind fourth-place Colgate. Rocky Mountain College won the team title, followed by Northern Michigan University in second and William Smith in third.
Emilie Stene narrowly missed out on the podium, finishing fourth overall in the 145-racer field with a time of 46.12. Ginevra Trevisan placed 29th overall with a time of 50.82 and Karleigh Hollister rounded out the scoring times with a run of 54.57, good for 52nd place. Ines Robres Peireto finished 58th with a time of 55.13.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Edgewood 12, CU 4
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Edgewood baseball team put up six runs across the opening two innings and cruised to a 12-4 win against Castleton University Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans put up four runs from the fourth to the sixth inning, but a four-run seventh for the Eagles put the game well out of reach.
Tyler McLain continued his red-hot start to the season for Castleton, going 2-for-5 with a pair of runs batted in. Evan Keegan and Kannon Dush drove in the other Spartan runs.
