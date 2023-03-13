Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low around 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.