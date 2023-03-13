The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced its boys Dream Dozen selections on Monday.
The honor highlights the best underclassmen basketball players in the state. The players will be honored as part of the VBCA Senior All-Star games on Saturday at CVU.
The Division I and II boys honorees were: Zach Davis, Colchester; Kyle Eaton, Tucker Tharpe, CVU; Joe Buxton, Fair Haven; Carter Bruzzese, Carson Cody, Montpelier; Carter Thompson, Mount Anthony; Dezmond Krakowka, Mount St. Joseph; Drew Bessette, Owen Eaton, Rice; Harry Geng, Rex Hauer, St. Johnsbury.
The Division III and IV honorees were: Colby Dearborn, Bellows Falls; Andrew Joncas, Danville; Brendan Moodie, Xavier Hill, Hazen; Jack Dickerson, Long Trail; Abel Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Carter Crossmon, Proctor; Ethan Davignon, Randolph; Jerrick Jacobs, Richford; Boone Fahey, Thetford; Tej Stewart, Twinfield; Brayden Russ, White River Valley.
H.S. HOCKEY
Rotary Classic
ESSEX — Rutland seniors Sierra McDermott and Graham Seidner were selected to compete in the 2023 Rotary All-Star Classic on Saturday at Essex Skating Facility.
The best high school senior hockey players were selected to compete in the games. The girls game is 4 p.m. and the boys game is at 6 p.m.
McDermott is coming off a season where she broke the single-season saves record for the RHS girls program.
Seidner was one of Rutland’s many scoring threats in a season, where RHS picked up 15 wins.
SNOWBOARDING
Locals in top 10
JAY — Mill River’s Toby Pytlik and Rutland’s Hagen McDermott crashed the top 10 in the Snowboard State Championships held at Jay Peak recently.
Pytlik placed sixth in the rail jam, 12th in the GS and 10th in the slopestyle competition for a fifth place finish overall.
McDermott was ninth in the rail jam, 18th in the GS and 15th in slopestyle, good for a ninth place finish over all.
Karina Moser was the top performer for the Mill River girls team. Olivia Williams, her senior teammate, was right behind her.
Mill River coach Peter Roach had praise for Adam Shum in his first season in the sport.
“He came a long way,” Roach said.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Orr repeats
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Punching out 14 batters in the Castleton baseball team’s victory over MUW last weekend, Riley Orr was named the Little East Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second consecutive time Monday.
Orr held the Owls scoreless for seven frames in his third start of the season, allowing five hits and one walk while eclipsing the 100-pitch mark. Earning the decision, the senior right-handed hurler is 1-1 on the mound with team lows in ERA (3.12), WHIP (0.92), and opponent batting average (.185). He leads a Castleton pitching staff that ranks 77th nationally with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Queensbury, New York native’s 14-strikeout performance is the highest single-game total for a Castleton pitcher since Matt Greene fanned 16 against Thomas in 2010. Orr’s back-to-back weekly honors are the first of his career.
MEN’S TENNIS
CU tabbed
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Helping lead the Castleton men’s tennis team to back-to-back shutouts in its opening weekend, Miki Almirall was tabbed the Little East Conference’s Player of the Week as Stanley Andersen earned LEC Rookie of the Week per league announcement Monday.
Winning both of his top-flight singles matches, Almirall held NVU-Johnson’s Anthony Barbieri scoreless with a 12-0 match before bagging a 6-3, 6-2 triumph against Norwich’s Sebastian Mucha.
In doubles action, the flight-one pair of Almirall and Phil Kluge is 2-0 with set victories of 8-0 and 8-5 to start the year.
Andersen made his collegiate tennis debut a memorable one as the two-sport Spartan went 2-0 in singles and doubles play over the weekend.
The accolades are Almirall and Andersen’s first career weekly awards from the LEC and the program’s first since 2020.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Dindino honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University men’s lacrosse’s Christopher Dindino hauled in Little East Conference Goalie of the Week honors on Monday after a stellar three-game stretch last week.
Dindino was named the LEC Goalie of the Week after he played every minute in goal during a three-game week for the Spartans, amassing 39 saves to 24 goals against. He averaged 13 saves per game while stopping 61.9 percent of shots on goal.
Castleton is back in action Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
McAuliffe finalist
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Tim McAuliffe, head coach of the Castleton women’s hockey team, was announced as a finalist for the CCM/American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) Coach of the Year on Monday afternoon.
The winner of the award will be announced on March 16, with the award being presented on Thursday, April 27, at the AHCA Convention in Naples, Florida. The award is sponsored by CCM and chosen by members of the AHCA.
McAuliffe is one of 10 total finalists, joining nine others who were named Coach of the Year for their respective conference or advanced their team to the NCAA Frozen Four.
After earning the Castleton University Coach of the Year award in his second campaign at the helm, McAuliffe guided the Spartans to a 14-10-1 record in the 2022-23 regular season to make back-to-back seasons with 11 NEHC victories.
The third-year head coach oversaw a powerful offensive attack that ranked among the league’s top-three. The Spartans ranked top-ten nationally in penalty killing percentage (.929) and power play goals (20), leading the NEHC in both special-teams categories.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Winter athletes
CASTLETON — The Castleton University winter athletic programs gathered at the Casella Theater on Monday night to celebrate the accomplishments of the student-athletes.
The women’s basketball program was awarded the President’s Cup for Academic Excellence by Assistant Vice President for Athletics and Fitness Deanna Tyson.
The award is given each season to the team with the highest cumulative grade point average. The team posted a GPA of 3.61. Nine out of Castleton’s 10 winter programs posted team GPAs above a 3.0.
The women’s basketball MVP was senior Elise Magro, who reached 1,000 points this season and led the league in points, assists and steals per game.
The men’s basketball MVP was Tray Wright, who led the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game.
The women’s hockey MVP was Darby Palisi, who had a career-high 24 points with 15 goals and nine assists,
The men’s hockey MVP was goalie Brandon Collett, who had 518 saves in his senior season. His 1,343 saves put him fourth in program history.
The women’s Alpine skiing MVP was Emile Stene, who won five regular-season races and the slalom and giant slalom at the USCSA Eastern Regional Championships.
The men’s Alpine skiing MVP was Lorenzo Mencaccini, who won six races and podiumed in 11 of 13 events, including a second-place finish at nationals.
The men’s Nordic skiing MVP was Antonio Mannino who finished top 40 in three different events at the USCSA National Championships.
The wrestling MVP was James Rodriguez, who became the program’s first two-time All-American and finished seventh at nationals.
