The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's Senior All-Star games at Champlain Valley Union High School are less than two weeks away and some of the athletes that will be honored that day have been announced.
On Tuesday, the VBCA announced its girls Dream Dozen selections, which highlights the top underclassmen basketball players in the state.
The Division I/II Dream Dozen selections were: Brookelyn Robinson, Lyndon; Elyse MacDonough, Rice; Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Macie Stagner, Springfield; Shelby Companion, CVU; Karsyn Bellomo Rutland; Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury; Nylah Mitchell, Burlington; Cherise Shamp, Mount Mansfield; Ele Sellers, Middlebury; Yvonne Roberge, Spaulding; Sabine Brueck, North Country.
The Division III/IV Dream Dozen selections were: Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Shelby Wells, Peoples Academy; Tanner Drury, White River Valley; Caitlyn Davison, Hazen; Paige Dwinell, Williamstown; Laura Kamel, Bellows Falls; Sidney Herrington, Arlington; Parker Reeves, Stowe; Isabel Greb, Proctor; Jordan Alley, Blue Mountain; Ella Perreault, White River Valley.
The VBCA notes that other honorees will be publicized as they are confirmed.
The Senior All-Star games are scheduled for Sunday, March 20 at CVU.
The schedule includes four games with the Division III and IV girls at 11 a.m., the Division III and IV boys at 1 p.m., the Division I and II girls at 3 p.m. and the Division I and II boys at 5 p.m.
The games will be in the North vs. South format with 120 seniors playing.
ALPINE SKIING
National championships
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — Whiteface Mountain played host to the first day of the alpine skiing USCSA National Championships on Tuesday with the women's giant slalom race.
Castleton University's Lena Soehnle was fifth with a combined two-run time of 2:11.67. Karoline Rettenbacher was 11th in 2:14.09 and Ashley LaCross was 33rd in 2:25.05.
The Castleton women sat in fourth in the team standings, which were led by Sierra Nevada University.
NORDIC SKIING
National championships
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. — The Nordic skiing USCSA National Championships opened up on Tuesday at Mount Van Hoevenberg with the interval start freestyle race.
In the men's 7.5-kilometer race, Castleton University's Andrew Doherty finished in seventh with a time of 20:24.70. Teammate Antonio Mannino was 20th, Alex Williams was 33rd and Shawn Allen was 51st.
The Spartan men were sixth as a team. Paul Smith's College was first.
In the women's race, the Spartans' Emily Greene was eighth with a time of 26:17.50 and Annika Saunus was 25th.
The CU women were seventh as a team. St. Olaf College led the team standings.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Midd in NCAAs
MIDDLEBURY — The undefeated, top-seeded Middlebury College women's hockey team will play No. 8 seed Endicott in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.
The Panthers have owned the top spot in the USCHO.com national rankings every week since Nov. 29, 2021.
Saturday's meeting will be the third between the two programs this season, with Middlebury winning both.
Probable starters in net for Saturday include the Gulls' Michaela O'Brien and the Panthers' Sophia Merageas. O'Brien sports a 1.34 goals against average (GAA) this season, while Merageas has a 0.82 GAA.
Offensively, Courtney Sullivan paces Endicott with 23 points (16 goals, 7 assists), while Madie Ledit leads Middlebury with 29 points (17G, 12A).
