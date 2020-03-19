While the annual Vermont Basketball Coaches Association senior all-star game slated for Saturday was called off, the VBCA announced the group that would have played in the game.
The event was slated to feature four games between the best senior players from the northern and southern part of the state.
The Division I/II South girls roster included: Rylee Burgess, Rutland; Kyleigh Grenier, Kerigan Disorda, Fair Haven; Gabby Wardwell, Hailey Perham; Springfield; Molly Bruso, Mill River; Josie Choiniere, St. Johnsbury; Kristen Varin, Carly Hill, Rice; Grace Mahar, Mount Anthony; Grace Pinkus, Burr and Burton; Rachel Rooney, Brattleboro; Lindsey Joyal, Teagan Wheeler, Lyndon; Kennedy Mullen, Hartford.
Woodstock’s Steve Landon was slated to coach the roster.
The Division I/II North girls roster included: McKenna Boyd, Julia Blanck, Maryn Askew, Quinn Boardman, CVU; Caitlyn Luitjens, Mount Mansfield; Mia Cooper, Harwood; Chloe Johnston, Mount Abraham; Mary Finnegan, Noelle Lyon, Emma Whitney, Essex; Emma Barker, Lily Mitchell, Burlington; Grace Giroux, Sarah Guertin, North Country; Hannah Burns, Enosburg; Nadia Bean, Lamoille; Aliza Lindley, Spaulding.
Harwood’s Tom Young had coaching duties for the North girls.
The Division I/II South boys roster included: Joey Gannon, Aubrey Ramey, Fair Haven; Malik Hendrickson, Rutland; Tyler Shelvey, Mill River; Noah Zierfus, Springfield; Noah Allen, Ethan Harvey, CVU; Anthony DeCorvalho, Mitchell Moffatt, Essex; Charlie Galanes, Tyler Millerick, Brattleboro; Tyler Buxton, Middlebury; Tommy Baker, Burr and Burton; Harrison Morse, Woodstock; Liam Kelliher, Mount Abraham.
Middlebury’s John Howe would have been the coach for the South boys.
The Division I/II North boys roster included: Logan Wendell, Andrew Cowan, Nick Guckin, Brian Lamar, St. Johnsbury; Connor Philbrick, George Zelman, Mount Mansfield; Evan Parker, South Burlington; Jenson Daly, Burlington; Taylor Yates, Kameron Dunsmore, BFA-St. Albans; Brett Roy, North Country; Ethan Crellor, Missisquoi; Dane Buckingham, Lyndon; Carter Pelzel, U-32; Taylor D’Agostino, Spaulding.
U-32’s Dan Gauthier was going to coach the squad.
The Division III/IV South girls roster included: Allie Almond, Lyndsey Elms, Maddie Flanders, Proctor; Jeneé McGee, Kiera Pipeling, Deanna Kenyon, West Rutland; Livia Bernhardt, Alia Edmunds, Leah Pinkowski, Otter Valley; Kassidy Mack, Poultney; Sydney Hescock, Arin Bates, Leland and Gray; Emily Rooney, Vergennes; Taylor Goodell, Halle Dickerson, Bellows Falls.
Otter Valley’s Kelly Trayah was set to coach the South girls.
The Division III/IV North girls roster included: Olivia Rockwood, Angelina Bigwood, Windsor; Kamryn Boyce, Elizabeth Snider, Jordan Jacobs, Richford; Grace Davis, Casey MacVeagh, Thetford; Tiffany Longmoore, Melanie Neil, Oxbow; Lauryn Alley, Aivia Crum, Blue Mountain; Melanie Menard, Lake Region; Jasmine Esposito, Danville; Paige Pierce, Amy Yando, Peoples.
Sid Sweet of Williamstown had coaching duties for the North girls.
The Division III/IV South boys roster included: Joe Valerio, Logan Starling, Proctor; Heith Mason, Poultney; Kyle Laughlin, Ryan Smith, West Rutland; James Anderson, Green Mountain; Zach Gould, Luke Seno, Rivendell; Alex Emerson, Eamon Deffner, Thetford; Olly Skeet-Browning, Sharon; Jack McHale, Dylan Dupuis, Twin Valley; Kolby Wilkins, Arlington; Ryan Kelley, Bellows Falls.
West Rutland’s Jordan Tolar was set to coach the South boys.
The Division III/IV North boys roster included: Jacob Tassie, Williamstown; Ian Steele, Ethan Melen, Danville; Joe Buonanno, Peoples; Ethan Williams, Aiden Kelly, Enosburg; Cam Meunier, Weston Black, BFA-Fairfax; Roshawn Russell, Rashane Russell, Max McKenna, Stowe; Chris Jacobs, Randolph; Kevin Jackson, Vergennes; Nick Caswell, Richford; Jordyn Holt, Twinfield.
Williamstown’s Jack Carrier had coaching duties for the North boys.
The VBCA also announced that Windsor’s Olivia Rockwood and Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye are the state’s Player of the Year in their respective genders.
Fair Haven girls coach Kyle Wilson and CVU girls coach Ute Otley received the Spalding Award for unbeaten seasons.
The Stretch Gillam Award went to Sage Gosselin of Lyndon Institute.
HOCKEY
Rotary rosters announced
ESSEX — The 36th annual Rotary All-Star Classic hockey game saw a similar fate to its basketball equivalent and was canceled as well.
The best Vermont high school seniors in Division I and Division II are nominated by their coaches to be eligible for the All-Star Classic, which was scheduled for Saturday at Essex Skating Facility.
The rosters were announced with a pair of Rutland players making the cut. Ethan Coarse and Eren Cetin were both slated to play.
The full roster of boys selected was: Austin Team: Ethan Coarse, Eren Cetin, Rutland; Dan Ellis, Parker Gratton, Caden Hart, Dominic Liscinsky, Derek Nadeau, BFA-St. Albans; Colt Poulin, Burlington; Aiden Achilles, James Bernicke, CVU; Jake Cantwell, Oliver Hammond, Luke Spaulding, Harwood; Patrick Gaudreau, Duncan D’Olimpio, Lyndon; Hale Hescock, Zeke Hooper, Devon Kearns, Middlebury; Caden Hurley, Northfield; Gregor Vogel, St. Johnsbury; Anthony Palomba.
Harris Team: Brattleboro; Joey McCoy, John Miceli, Burr and Burton; Paul Gordon, Aiden Haggerty, Jason Smith, Essex; Kyle Hamilton, Hartford; Jackson Ehler, Nick Desouza, Owen Perry, Milton; Kyle Gilbert, Missisquoi; Myles Aja, Heath Atwood, Conner Magoon, Atillio Perantoni, Spaulding; Atticus Eiden, Andrew McDermott, Alex Tilgner, Stowe; Owen Coates, Trevor White, Woodstock.
The full roster of girls selected was: Austin Team: Brooke Barrows, Madison Chagnon, Meghan Lehouiller, Mary Lenihan, Olivia Maher, Courtney Rocheleau, Elise Scorsome, Lane Sky, McKenna Weston, BCHS; Merry Kimble, Taylor Moulton, Izzy Pistill, Middlebury; Kayleigh Bushweller, Flynn Hall, Kiley McClure, Nicole Wright, CVU; Kate Buckley, Kylie Corley, Felicia Daigle, Rice; Lyssa Tan, South Burlington.
Harris Team: Grace Adamczak, Abbie Casey, Meghan Connor, Madeleine Hungerford, Carolyn Perry, Chloe Rouleau, Hailey Savage, BFA-St. Albans; Kaylee Moody, Grace Wiggett, Essex; Sarah Garvin, Nichole Pappas, Kaylee Thayer, Harwood; Natalee Chauvin, Lexy James, Lilly Keller, Sage Lively, Isabel Masi, Stowe; Kendyl Boisvert, Lizzy Peck, Sami Yates, Woodstock.
Molly Dimasi and Jamie Rozzi (BCHS), Jeff Rouleau (BFA-St. Albans), David Lawrence (Spaulding), J.P. Benoit (CVU), Derek Bartlett (Middlebury), Mark Slade (Burr and Burton) Adrien Melrose (Stowe) and Jon Chamberlin (Woodstock) were set to be coaches.
ALPINE SKIING
All-Stars announced
A handful of local Alpine ski athletes made the Vermont coaches all-state team.
Rutland’s Ashleah Adams made the girls first team all-star group, while Brady Kenosh and Dylan Roussel made the team on the boys side.
The Raiders’ Reed Martin was an honorable mention.
