WINDSOR — Next weekend marks the end of the Vermont high school basketball season but one more day of roundball remains: the annual Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games on March 23 at Windsor High School.

Some 120 of the best boys and girls seniors in the state will take part in four games, in addition to the day’s other features, which will include the naming of the boys and girls Players of the Year.

There will also be 3-point shooting contests, the introduction of the boys and girls Dream Dozens, recognition of 1,000-point scorers, awards for coaches of the year, recognition of coaches’ milestone victories and naming of VCBA college scholarship recipients

WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY

CU field hockey

coach stepping down

CASTLETON — After leading the Castleton field hockey program to one of its most successful seasons in program history, Christine Kemp said Wednesday that she will be stepping down as head coach following the conclusion of the academic year.

Kemp has accepted a position to become the head field hockey coach at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. She led Castleton to a 15-5 record overall and an 11-1 mark in Little East Conference play, setting a program record with an 11-game winning streak and leading the Spartans to a regular-season championship in their first year in the LEC.

WEDNESDAY’S

PLAYOFF SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I

Essex 51, BFA-St. Albans 40

North Country 61, Middlebury 50

Burr and Burton 58, Brattleboro 43

Division II

U-32 76, Mount Abraham 52

Lake Region 48, Bellows Falls 30

Lamoille 54, Enosburg 44

Division III

Green Mountain 59, Oxbow 56

White River Valley 66, Stowe 47

Division IV

Sharon 47, Northfield 43

Danville 83, Black River 54

Twinfield 55, Websterville 45

Poultney 44, Richford 32

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division I Semifinals

St. Johnsbury 53, BFA-St. Albans 37

CVU 53, Rice 26

Division II Semifinals

West Rutland 40, Proctor 28

Fair Haven 39, Springfield 35

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I

Rice 4, Stowe 1

Division II

Woodstock 2, Milton 1

Missisquoi 4, Brattleboro 1

Lyndon 3, Mount Mansfield 0

Colchester 4, Burr and Burton 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division I

Rice 3, South Burlington 1

Division II

Missisquoi 4, North Country Lyndon 1

