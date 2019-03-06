WINDSOR — Next weekend marks the end of the Vermont high school basketball season but one more day of roundball remains: the annual Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games on March 23 at Windsor High School.
Some 120 of the best boys and girls seniors in the state will take part in four games, in addition to the day’s other features, which will include the naming of the boys and girls Players of the Year.
There will also be 3-point shooting contests, the introduction of the boys and girls Dream Dozens, recognition of 1,000-point scorers, awards for coaches of the year, recognition of coaches’ milestone victories and naming of VCBA college scholarship recipients
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
CU field hockey
coach stepping down
CASTLETON — After leading the Castleton field hockey program to one of its most successful seasons in program history, Christine Kemp said Wednesday that she will be stepping down as head coach following the conclusion of the academic year.
Kemp has accepted a position to become the head field hockey coach at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn. She led Castleton to a 15-5 record overall and an 11-1 mark in Little East Conference play, setting a program record with an 11-game winning streak and leading the Spartans to a regular-season championship in their first year in the LEC.
WEDNESDAY’S
PLAYOFF SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
Essex 51, BFA-St. Albans 40
North Country 61, Middlebury 50
Burr and Burton 58, Brattleboro 43
Division II
U-32 76, Mount Abraham 52
Lake Region 48, Bellows Falls 30
Lamoille 54, Enosburg 44
Division III
Green Mountain 59, Oxbow 56
White River Valley 66, Stowe 47
Division IV
Sharon 47, Northfield 43
Danville 83, Black River 54
Twinfield 55, Websterville 45
Poultney 44, Richford 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division I Semifinals
St. Johnsbury 53, BFA-St. Albans 37
CVU 53, Rice 26
Division II Semifinals
West Rutland 40, Proctor 28
Fair Haven 39, Springfield 35
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
Rice 4, Stowe 1
Division II
Woodstock 2, Milton 1
Missisquoi 4, Brattleboro 1
Lyndon 3, Mount Mansfield 0
Colchester 4, Burr and Burton 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I
Rice 3, South Burlington 1
Division II
Missisquoi 4, North Country Lyndon 1
