CASTLETON — Castleton University women’s ice hockey head coach Mike Venezia announced his resignation from the position Friday following two seasons at the helm of the Spartans’ bench.
Venezia will be leaving Castleton for a role as an NCAA Division I assistant coach. In his two years at Castleton, Venezia guided the Spartans to a 24-24-6 overall record and two trips to the New England Hockey Conference postseason.
“I want to thank Deanna Tyson and the entire athletic department staff during my two years at Castleton,” Venezia said, in a press release. “The Castleton University community has been nothing but supportive of the women’s ice hockey program, and all that we accomplished during my time as head coach.
“I want to thank the amazing group of current and alumni women’s hockey student-athletes that allowed me to work alongside them over the last two years. They made this job extremely enjoyable, and it was a pleasure to watch them grow as adults, role models and hockey players during my time at Castleton.”
“We wish Mike the best of luck in his new position, and thank him for all of his hard work during his time at Castleton,” said Deanna Tyson, Castleton’s Associate Dean for Athletics and Recreation. “He played a big role in keeping Castleton a consistent threat in a competitive conference the last two years.”
A search for a new head women’s ice hockey coach will begin immediately.
NHL HOCKEY
HEA players in Cup
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association is guaranteed to claim at least one Stanley Cup champion for the ninth year in a row, as six alumni representing five universities will vie to win the National Hockey League’s top prize beginning tomorrow. A full list of the players can be found below.
The Dallas Stars roster boasts five of the six Hockey East alumni in the Stanley Cup final, including a pair of goaltenders in Ben Bishop (Maine, 2005-08) and Jake Oettinger (Boston University, 2016-19) and defensemen Joel Hanley (Massachusetts, 2010-14), Stephen Johns (Notre Dame, 2010-14) and Jamie Oleksiak (Northeastern, 2010-11). Additionally, former Boston University forward Buddy Powers serves as an amateur scout for the Stars.
Tampa Bay carries one player, Boston University defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk (2007-10), in addition to employing Boston College’s Stephen Gionta (2002-06) as a pro scout in its front office.
Last season, the champion St. Louis Blues’ roster featured one former Hockey East player, Boston College’s Zach Sanford (2014-16). Sanford scored the Blues’ fourth and final goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals en route to setting an NCAA record as the 20th Eagles player to have his name etched on the Cup.
In the NHL’s Return to Play this summer, 23 of the 24 returning teams boasted a Hockey East alumnus on their Stanley Cup Playoff roster, totaling 71 former Hockey East players in the playoffs.
Boston University led the way with 16 former players, good for second most of any NCAA program this year, followed by Boston College with 14, Northeastern with seven, Providence and UMass with six apiece, New Hampshire with five, Maine with four, UMass Lowell with three, and Merrimack with one.
The 2017 Pittsburgh Penguins had a record seven Hockey East players on their Stanley Cup Championship team.
