WILLISTON — The 2020 men’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament was the first time Rutland Country Club golfer Garren Poirier won the highly-competitive event. Now, he begins his quest for a repeat.
The 2021 Vermont Am tees off on Tuesday at Williston Golf Club with a group of nearly 100 golfers vying to be in Poirier’s position atop the leaderboard after the fourth and final round on Thursday.
Poirier, a five-time Mid-Amateur winner, took home last year’s Vermont Am title with a 15-under score, beating out Mount Anthony Country Club’s Cory Jozefiak by one stroke.
Jozefiak is back this year trying to win the big one and tees off in a group with Country Club of Barre’s Troy Evans and Burlington’s Troy Goliber.
Other top-15 finishers from last year like Rutland’s Max Major and Logan Broyles, Mountain View’s Phil Fairbanks, Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards, Proctor-Pittsford’s Nick Ojala and Mount Anthony’s Taylor Bellemare are also in this year’s tournament.
Last year’s Mid-Amateur champion Ryan Porter will be competing as well.
Tuesday and Wednesday will hold the first two rounds that will decide what golfers advance to Thursday, where the final two rounds take place to decide a winner.
The tee times for Tuesday’s opening round:
8 a.m. hour: Cody Blake, Edward Linto, Greg Abrami, 8:10; Austin Giroux, Jackson Applebaum, Jordon Plummer, 8:20; Cameron O’Connell, Evan Forrest, Erik Lindahl, 8:30; Michael Walsh, Nichols Wood, Dominic Foti, 8:40; Nicholas Riina, Brian Flynn, Brian Zittel, 8:50.
9 a.m. hour: Parker Fothergill, Robert Well-Rogers, Sam Spencer, 9; Ritchie Snow, Jon Riggs, Devon Havers, 9:10; Jay Corbett, Brennan Moreau, Jordan Ayer, 9:30; Nelson Eaton, Tyler Smith, Logan Broyles, 9:40; Tyler Parker, Scott Rankins, Colby Sanville, 9:50.
10 a.m. hour: Nathan Godbout, Seth Anderson, Aaron Wood, 10; Kyle Anderson, Mitchell Evans, Stephen Richards, 10:10; Jon Guyette, Keith Komline, Robert Stewart, 10:20; Kim Perry, Walker Allen, Dan Hogan, 10:30; James Schmidt, Jake Orr, Jeffrey Maier, 10:40.
11 a.m. hour: Troy Evans, Cory Jozefiak, Troy Goliber, 11; Travis Mott, Cameron Fitzgerald, Brian Casey, 11:10; Andrew Merrill, Ross Evans, 11:20; Garren Poirier, Eric Lajeunesse, Ryan Porter, 11:30; Hogan Beazley, Sam Merelman, Matt Wilkinson, 11:40; Bryson Richards, Taylor Bellemare, Brody Yates, 11:50.
12 p.m. hour: Phil Fairbanks, Frankie Sanborn, Glen Boggini, 12; Jackson King, Ben Spencer, Mathew Smith, 12:10; Chris Wadkins, Bill Crossmon, Ted Liamos, 12:20; Alex Rumrill, Harrison Digangi, Alex Leonard, 12:40; Andrew Mink, Sean Keogh, Evan Collins, 12:50.
1 p.m. hour: Jake Nickerson, Nicholas Ouellette, Reuben Stone, 1; Max Major, Nick Ojala, Samuel Major, 1:10; Garett Dukette, Mathew Prendergast, Tylor Highter, 1:20; Bryan Adkison, Stephen Carknard, Chad Bullock, 1:30; Chris Eaton, Nick Trottier, Patrick Norden, 1:40; Brady Hathorn, Greg Wells, Dylan Otis, 1:50.
2 p.m. hour: Jack Bushee, Nicholas Murphy, Kosi Thurber, 2.
WPSL SOCCER
VT Fusion 7, Fox 0
MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion women’s soccer team grabbed a 7-0 win against Fox Soccer Academy Saturday night at Applejack Stadium.
Burr and Burton product Grace Pinkus, now playing at UMass Amherst, had three goals to lead the Fusion.
Rylee Nichols scored a pair of goals for Vermont.
The Fusion are at the Rhode Island Rogues on Saturday at 7 p.m.
