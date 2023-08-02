CASTLETON — The Vermont team that will oppose New Hampshire on Saturday in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl has selected Rutland's Jonah Bassett, Bellows Falls' Caden Haskell, Burr and Burton Academy's Miles Kaplan, Mount Mansfield's Jordan D'Amico and St. Johnsbury's Dawson Wilkins as captains for the 70th annual contest.
Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium on the campus of Vermont State University Castleton.
LEGION BASEBALL
Essex wins
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The Vermont state champion Essex Post 91 American Legion baseball team opened up its Northeast Regional run with a 7-0 win against Greece, New York on Wednesday.
The win pushed Essex into the winner's bracket in the double elimination tournament that goes through the weekend.
NECBL BASEBALL
Vermont ousted
DANBURY, Conn. — The 2023 season for the Vermont Mountaineers ended on Tuesday night with a 15-1 loss to the Danbury Westerners in game two of the NECBL quarterfinals at Rogers Park.
The No. 2 seed Mountaineers ended the season with a 25-17-1 record after winning the North Division for the second straight season.
The No. 7 seed Westerners, who are now 23-22 overall and 2-0 in the postseason, advanced to the league Semifinals for the first time since winning the championship in 2021.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, where the Westerners put up six runs. A walk and an error put two on to start the inning. A sacrifice bunt moved both into scoring position that was followed by a double by Bobby Zmarzlak to make it 2-0. A two-out double and single made it 4-0 off the bat. Colton Book’s night ended after he gave up a two-out home run in favor of the home team.
Vermont got a run back in the fourth inning. Cameron Santerre reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to second on a ground out. With two outs, Andre Martinez reached on an error by the third baseman and advanced to second while Santerre scored on an error by the left fielder.
That was all the offense Vermont could get and Danbury put the game out of reach with six runs over the next three innings to take a 12-1 lead. The home team added three more runs to make it 15-1 in the eighth.