BURLINGTON — The Vermont City Marathon become the latest sporting event impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as its postponement was announced Monday.
The 32nd annual race, originally slated for October 25, will now take place on May 30, 2021.
“Despite our highest hopes, hard work and careful deliberation, the RunVermont team is disappointed to announce that we will be not be able to run the People’s United Bank Vermont City Marathon & Relay on October 25, 2020,” an update on the RunVermont website read. “After consultations with state officials, it’s clear that a large public event with several thousand people will not be possible, even in late October.”
The Timberlane Dental Group Mini Marathon will occur on May 29, 2021.
RunVermont has amended their deferral policies, given the unprecedented situation. Interested parties can go to the RunVermont site for detailed deferral options.
BASEBALL
Lakes Region 15, Rutland 4
FAIR HAVEN — Lakes Region continued its early-season success with a 15-4 win against Rutland Monday night.
Lakes Region’s Ryan Muratorri had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three runs batted in. Liam Hill and Cole Haines drove in two runs as well.
Carson Babbie pitched three innings for Lakes, while Matt Heibler and Tyler Niklasson also pitched.
Matt Greeno, Luca Polli and Chase DeCastro pitched for Rutland.
Lakes heads to Bennington Tuesday night, while Rutland hosts Manchester. Both games have a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.
Colchester 10, Montpelier 6
Essex 5, Barre 3
GOLF
Vermont Amateur opens up
STOWE — Tuesday begins play in the 114th Vermont Amateur Golf Tournament at Stowe Country Club.
The first golfers will tee off at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Golfers play a round of 18 holes on Tuesday and Wednesday, before a cut at the end of Wednesday’s rounds.
The players who make the cut play a pair of rounds on Thursday to crown a winner.
VSWGA Senior Championship
The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Championship kicks off this Wednesday at Newport Country Club. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. for this two-day event.
Sixty-two women (55 years and older) are participating. Eleven-time winner and defending champion Reggie Parker of Ekwanok Country Club is not in the field, so the trophy is up for grabs.
