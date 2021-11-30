The University of Vermont and Dartmouth College men’s basketball teams renew their rivalry on Wednesday at Patrick Gymnasium.
Dartmouth has won three straight games, including a 69-60 victory on the road at Georgetown on Nov. 13.
The Big Green last played on Sunday, a 63-61 overtime victory at Bryant. Dartmouth averages 11.8 three-point field goals per game, which ranks ninth in the country. The Big Green makes 36.7% attempts from deep.
Brendan Barry leads the Big Green with 14.8 points per game and 18 three pointers.
UVM (5-3) is coming off a three-point loss to UNC Greensboro on Saturday, but had won two straight games before that.
Ryan Davis paces Vermont with 16.8 points per game and is second on the team with 6.0 rebounds per game. The Catamounts have won 19 of their last 20 meetings with Dartmouth. The lone loss during that stretch came in 2007 when UVM suffered a 76-75 loss in Hanover.
Opening tip is at 7 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
NU honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Norwich University men’s soccer players earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region I honors.
Junior forward Joseph Thongsythavong earned Second Team honors, while senior midfielder Amerle Nemeye earned Third Team plaudits. The accomplishment marks the 13th time in the last 14 seasons that Norwich has had at least one All-Region selection. Nemeye is a repeat selection from 2019, when he also earned Third Team honors.
Thongsythavong ranked tied for fourth in all of NCAA Division III with a Norwich single-season record of 22 goals scored to lead the Cadets’ offense.
Thongsythavong’s 15 goals and six assists for 36 points in 11 GNAC league games were 12 more points than his nearest competitor in conference scoring. He won the GNAC Player of the Week award three straight weeks and was named the GNAC Offensive Player of the Year.
Nemeye put up the finest offensive season yet of his storied four-year career, setting a new career-high with 15 goals to go along with six assists for 36 points. He has 85 career points and ranks seventh all-time in Norwich history. He earned GNAC Player of the Week honors twice this fall.
Nemeye scored the third-most points in the conference, trailing only Thongsythavong and University of St. Joseph’s DeAnte Anderson. Nemeye is a three-time GNAC All-Conference selection.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
While local snow sports fans were dazzled by the women’s Alpine skiing at Killington Mountain this past weekend, other American athletes were in action all over the world.
Lake Louise, Canada hosted men’s Alpine skiing World Cup action.
On Saturday, Cochran’s Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle nabbed 10th place in the downhill race with a time of 1:48.78. Middlebury College product Erik Arvidsson was 37th in that race.
Sunday’s Super G race was canceled, just as the Friday downhill was.
Ruka, Finland played host to women’s and men’s cross country skiing action.
Former Dartmouth College skier Rosie Brennan was 5th in Sunday’s women’s 10k free pursuit. Stratton Mountain elite skier Jessie Diggins was 11th and clubmates Kartharine Ogden and Julia Kern were 31st and 32nd. Craftsbury Nordic Ski’s Caitlin Patterson was 35th.
Brennan was 6th in the 10k classic race on Saturday. Diggins was 18th, Ogden was 38th, Patterson was 43rd and Kern was 55th.
Stratton Mountain’s Ben Odgen had a 55th place finish in Sunday’s men’s 15k free pursuit and was 62nd in Saturday’s 15k classic.
Manchester Center’s Alex Diebold was one of the competitors in the men’s snowboardcross event in Secret Garden, China. Diebold was 24th in Sunday’s competition.
