MANCHESTER — Manchester Country Club played host to the 2022 Tri-State men’s golf championships over the weekend.
The event includes some of the top golfers from Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.
New Hampshire took home the win with 25 points, beating out Maine’s 21.5 and Vermont’s 16.5 points.
The tournament, which is contested in match play, saw individual matches and alternate shot team matches.
In the Vermont match against Maine, the Green Mountain State got a 5-and-3 win by Stephen Richards, a 1-up win by Chad Bullock, a 2-and-1 win for Frankie Sanborn, a 4-and-3 win for Ryan Porter and a 1-up win for Taylor Bellemare.
In the match against New Hampshire, Richards won 8-and-7, Bullock won 1-up, Sanborn won 5-and-4, Bellemare won 4-and-2 and Bryan Laselle won 2-and-1.
In the team match against Maine, Bellemare and Eric Lajeunesse won 5-and-4, Sanborn and Bullock won 2-and-1 and Jason Balch and Bruce Gwin won 3-and-1.
In the team match against New Hampshire, Sanborn and Bullock won 1-up and Andy Weigand and Richards won 2-up.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Ashlee Meczywor and Alex Benfatti earned their first LEC accolades of the season after leading Castleton University women’s soccer to a 1-1 week, dropping their first game against then-No. 17 Middlebury 1-0 before shutting out Rhode Island College Saturday afternoon.
Meczywor — this week’s Defensive Player of the Week — played all 90 minutes at center back for the Spartans Wednesday, serving a vital role in holding Middlebury to their second fewest shots on net (8) and lowest scoring tally (1) since the Panthers’ season-opener. Against a well-designed Middlebury attack, the senior won almost every one-on-one battle she faced to deny the Panthers of several opportunities.
In Castleton’s weekend bout against Rhode Island College, Meczywor once again played all 90 minutes — one of just two field player to appear for all 180 minutes in the week — spearheading a Spartan defense that allowed just four shots all game, and only two on frame. Thanks in large part to the defensive effort of the senior, the Spartans put together a 1-0 win over the Anchorwomen, their third shutout of the year.
When shots did find their way past Castleton’s backline, Benfatti would almost certainly make the save, racking up nine denials and allowing just one goal in the Spartans’ two contests en route to her first Goalkeeper of the Week honor.
The senior was excellent between the posts in Castleton’s matchup against Middlebury, saving seven shots — including several highlight reel saves — before letting one get past her at the end of the first half. Benfatti’s seven saves added to her already-impressive career tally, where she now sits sixth all-time with 217 saves.
The senior continued her strong stretch of games against Rhode Island College, where she saved each of the shots she faced for her second shutout of the season and 14th of her career.
MEN’S SOCCER
Spartans tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After putting together an impressive 1-0-1 week for Castleton men’s soccer, Matt Spiller and Jonathan Maul earned their first LEC honors of their careers.
Maul made just one start in net for the Spartans during the week, but his stellar performance against Nichols was enough to earn him Goalkeeper of the Week just one week after teammate Andres Soto-Burgos earned the same award. Facing off against a red-hot Bisons offense, the junior was a wall between the posts all night, denying all six shots he faced in the contest.
What separated Maul from the rest this week, however, was his diving penalty kick save with just under three minutes left in regulation that clinched the 1-0 victory for Castleton and earned Maul his first career win in shutout fashion.
Spiller had an equally impactful week, tallying his first collegiate goal and assist in the Spartans’ two games en route to being named the Co-Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week.
The freshman got things going early in Castleton’s Wednesday matchup against Nichols, ripping a shot from the corner of the box that was saved, but forced a rebound that was sent home by Charlie Cisneros in what would serve as the eventual game-winner.
After assisting on a goal in game one of the week, Spiller scored one of his own in the Spartans’ 2-2 draw against Rhode Island College Saturday. Down one score with nine minutes to go, a long ball bounced around in the Anchormen’s defensive end before finding its way to the freshman just outside the box, who took one touch and sent a low volley into the bottom corner. Spiller now ranks second on the team in points (3), all of which came this week.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Midd takes 5th
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The 24th-ranked Middlebury College women’s golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational.
New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
Middlebury finished the first day of action in seventh place with a score of 329.
The Panthers had an 18 shot improvement on Sunday, finishing the second day with a 311.
Morgan Lee paced the Panthers with a combined score of 154 (80-74) in her collegiate debut. She finished 3-over par in the final round, on a traditionally difficult course, leading her to a 14th-place finish.
Katie Murphy was Middlebury’s second scorer, as she improved by five strokes on day two (82-77), finishing in a tie for 21st.
Mia Politano, an Otter Valley alumna, tied for 28th with a total of 162.
Jacqueline Slinkard earned a total of 164, which was good for tying for 33rd.
Audrey Tir finished just one shot behind Slinkard. Tir put together an impressive second round, bettering her first score by nine strokes to finish with a 78 on the second day.
Sophia Hwang tallied a score of 168 (86-82), to finish in a tie for 43rd.
