AUBURN, Maine — The 2023 Women’s Tri-State Matches wrapped up on Wednesday at Martindale Country Club.
The event pits some of the best golfers from Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire against each other.
Maine pulled out a close victory with 157 points across the two-day tournament. Vermont had 153 points and New Hampshire had 95.
In the match against Maine, Vermont got wins from Dana Cassidy, Trish Wade, Jennifer Shaw, Mary Jane Shomo, Ann Oday, Kristin Mahoney, Terry Boyce, Denise Barnard, Josie Herrera, Jennifer Farrington, Jennifer Steck, Marybeth Menduni and Linda Jane Parson.
In the match against New Hampshire, Vermont got wins from Cassidy, Wade, Shaw, Rhonda Colvard, Susan Rand, Amy Butcher, Shomo, Deidre Mahler, Oday, Mahoney, Ashley Bond, Donna Mazut, Christine Johnson, Jo Allsopp, Cheryl Hoar, Farrington, Steck, Menduni and Parson.
LEGION BASEBALL
LR, Post 13 ppd.
BENNINGTON — Rain caused the Lakes Region-Bennington Post 13 American Legion baseball game to be postponed on Wednesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Director’s Cup
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College finished in eighth place among 323 Division III institutions in the 2022-23 LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup Final Standings compiling 820 points. This marks the 18th straight year that the Panthers have finished in the top-10 places. Johns Hopkins claimed its first-ever cup with 1,282 points, while NESCAC foes Tufts (1,126.50 points) and Williams (1,112,75 points) rounded out the top-three spots.
Middlebury collected 200 of its points from a pair of NCAA Championships. Field hockey began the year with a 21-1 record and became the first school in any division to win five straight national titles in the sport. The women’s lacrosse team capped the year with an undefeated season, posting a 23-0 mark. The Panthers collected their third straight NCAA title and the ninth in the program’s history.
During the fall season, a pair of teams joined the field hockey squad in NCAA Tournament action. Men’s soccer made its 15th appearance in the national tournament, dropping a hard-fought 3-2 decision to Rowan in the opening round to earn 25 points. The Panthers finished with a 10-5-3 record, marking the sixth time in the last seven seasons that the team posted a double-digit win total. The men’s cross country team placed 27th at the NCAA Championship in harsh winter-like conditions to garner 47 points.
The winter saw four teams compete on the national stage, accumulating 200 points. The women’s hockey team won an NCAA First Round contest in Chip Kenyon Arena over Suffolk, before falling to Plattsburgh State in the quarterfinals to garner 60 points.
The Alpine and Nordic ski teams also earned 60 points with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Championships, marking the fourth-straight season with a 10th place or higher finish at the national event.
The women’s indoor track and field team earned 30 points in the standings, highlighted by a sixth-place and All-American finish from the distance medley relay quartet of Kate Kenny, Michelle Louie, Audrey Grimes and Ciara Dale. Rounding out the winter squads was the men’s basketball team who earned 50 points for the leaderboard. The Panthers defeated Worcester State in the opening round before bowing out against Nichols.
The spring saw the Panthers finish the year with a flourish tallying 448 points in NCAA competition, the third-highest total among all Division III institutions.
In addition to women’s lacrosse, baseball, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s lacrosse and men’s golf each competed in the postseason scene.
The baseball squad tallied the second-most wins in program history (27), dropping a tough 12-11 decision in 11 innings before bowing out of the double-elimination format. Both the men’s and women’s tennis teams wrapped up their seasons after reaching the NCAA Semifinals, combining for 166 points in the standings.
The women’s track and field team grabbed 28.5 points by finishing tied for 43rd at the NCAA Championships. The event was highlighted by Cady Barns who placed third in the long jump. On the final day of the meet, Barns tallied her second top-10 finish of the weekend in the triple jump.
On the men’s side, a trio of Panthers competed and tied for 63rd to earn 10 points. Peter Hansen tallied his second-consecutive spot on the podium, earning sixth place in the 400-meter hurdles.
The men’s lacrosse team tied a program single-season record with 18 wins (18-3) and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinal round for the first time since 2010 to earn 73 points. The men’s golf team made its eighth appearance in the NCAA Championship, finishing in a tie for 28th to record 45.5 points on the leaderboard.
