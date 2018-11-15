The Twin State Field Hockey Game, a tradition since 1984 featuring the top graduated high school seniors from Vermont against their counterparts from New Hampshire, will be played in the summer of 2019 at a New Hampshire venue and time still to be determined.
The Vermont team will have a distinct Bellows Falls flavor as the head coach will be Bethany Coursen. The Division I state champion Terriers will also have three players on the team: Abigail Cravinho, Molly Kelly and Madison Streeter.
Rutland will be represented by Francie Ettori and Ella Beraldi.
Division II state champion Mount Abraham will be represented by Casondra Dykstra, goalkeeper Chessley Jackman and Evan Laurent.
Carrying the colors for Division II runner-up Burr and Burton Academy are Charleigh Carthy and Brianna Mayne.
South Burlington, which finished as runner-up to Bellows Falls in D-I, will have Caroline Desautels, Kate Hall, Hanako Memon and Odessa O’Brien on the team.
Rounding out the roster are Essex’s Sarah Coulter and Hannah Neddo, Rice’s Lisa McNamara, St. Johnsbury’s Michaela Roy, Mount Mansfield’s Amelia Sanborn, CVU’s Nora Weisman-Rowell and Middlebury’s Grace Widelitz.
Alternates are Bellows Falls’ Madison Streeter, Mount Mansfield’s Catherine Ordway and Milton’s Aly Sheehan.
Otter Valley coach Stacey Edmunds and Windsor coach Jody Wood will assist Coursen.
New Hampshire leads the series 22-9-3 but last year Vermont trimmed the Granite Staters 4-1 in the game played at the University of Vermont’s Moulton-Winder Field.
WRESTLING
CU dominates Cadets
CASTLETON — The nationally 21st-ranked Castleton University wrestling team won eight of 10 contests in a convincing 40-9 defeat over Norwich to earn the Battle for the Green Mountain Championship Wednesday night at Glenbrook Gym.
It marked the first time Castleton claimed the battle after Norwich earned the initial dual victory between the intra-state rivals in 2016 with a come-from-behind effort.
After dropping the first match in the 165-pound class, Castleton won four consecutive bouts, all by way of fall, to gain a momentous lead at the halfway mark.
Chance LaPier at 174, Alexander Green at 184, Mitchell LaFlam at 197 and Jesse Webb at 285 each pinned their opponent within the scheduled time to earn victories for Castleton.
At the change of the card, Norwich claimed its second victory at the 125-pound class with Jacob Forsman’s narrow 8-6 decision over Nick Camacho.
Then, the Spartans rolled off three consecutive triumphs to clinch the team victory. Deyker Edwards impressed with a whopping 22-9 major decision in the 133-pound class before Max Tempel won via fall in the second period. Cooper Fleming battled to a tight 10-9 decision over Tyler Barker in a battle of 149-pounders.
Daniel Haverty was triumphant in the final match of the evening with a 16-8 major decision over the Cadets’ Zachary Morris.
Castleton will return to action Saturday with a quad-match featuring the Spartans, Stevens Institute of Technology, Roger Williams and the host Worcester Polytechnic Institute at 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
GMC games postponed
POULTNEY — Due to the weather forecast, Green Mountain College’s women’s and men’s home basketball games against SUNY Delhi on Thursday night were postponed.
