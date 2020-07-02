MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals’ Association announced on Thursday that they are pushing back the first day of fall season practices from Aug. 10 to the first day of classes for schools.
The decision was made with the recommendation from the VPA COVID-19 Taskforce and the Activity Standards Committee.
“This means that we will not begin the Fall season on August 10th, but rather the end of August or early September, depending on when a school begins its academic year,” the VPA statement said.
The recommendation is being sent to the Vermont Agency of Education and the Governor for final approval.
“If approved, additional information will be sent to schools regarding the specific process and guidelines for beginning the fall sports season and the start of competitions,” the VPA said.
With everything during the pandemic, the situation could change at any time, depending guidance and state regulations.
BASEBALL
Rutland 8, Bennington 0
BENNINGTON — What a difference a day makes?
Wednesday night, Rutland was dominated on its own field in the Vermont Summer Baseball League opener, but Thursday night, they went into enemy territory and flipped the script.
Behind a no-hitter from Griff Briggs, Rutland beat Bennington 8-0 at Bennington Baseball Park.
Briggs was in control from the first pitch and fanned nine Bennington batters along the way. Rutland committed a trio of errors and Briggs walked a batter, which took away the perfect game bid.
Nate Hudson, Alex Polli and Cole Blanchard drove in runs for Rutland in the third to break a scoreless tie and they added on in the fourth when Justin Aker hit a home run.
Leading 5-0 after four innings, Rutland added three more runs across the final two frames.
Rutland improves to 1-1 and travels to Lakes Region on Monday.
Lakes Region 16, Manchester 4
MANCHESTER — The Lakes Region offense continued its early-season explosion, besting Manchester 16-4 Thursday night.
Manchester got up 2-0 early on, but Lakes Region responded.
Four runs in in the third and seven runs in the fourth were the catalyst to a win for the visitors.
Aubrey Ramey had three hits and three runs batted in to lead Lakes Region. Ran Miratorri knocked in three runs as well, while Parker Morse had two hits and two RBIs.
Evan Reed, Joe Valerio and Jerrett Williams each pitched two innings for Lakes Region.
“We’re shaping up well,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese. “They’ve had a good approach at the plate and it’s worked. That’s baseball for you.”
Chandler Pouk had three hits and two RBIs for Manchester.
Lakes Region improves to 2-0 and hosts Brattleboro for a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch of the opening game is at 11 a.m.
New ADs at VT schools
A handful of new athletic directors will take over at schools this fall.
At Long Trail, Mike Olson takes over for Nikki Dexter. Anthony Sorentine is the new AD at Enosburg, replacing Chris Brigham. John Lenzini takes over for David McGinn at St. Johnsbury and Jim Hubbard takes over for Nelson Mayhew at Richford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.