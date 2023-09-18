KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — A pair of Vermont State University Castleton football players earned weekly recognition by the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference on Monday.
Linebacker Kevin McDonough, from Concord, New Hampshire, earned Defensive Player of the Week. It was the second straight week he won the honor.
McDonough had a team-high 15 tackles, five of them solo, in Castleton's loss to Norwich on Saturday. His 15 tackles tied a career high. He also had a sack, tackle for a loss and a fumble recovery.
Defensive back Tyler Buxton won Rookie of the Week for the third straight week. The Middlebury native had a career-high eight tackles, four of them solo. He also had a sack, two tackles for a loss and his first career interception.
His interception came in a very important spot, where Norwich was on the brink of scoring late in the half. He has increased his tackles every week this season.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Vermont State University Castleton field hockey's Emily Harris and Maggie Schwartz earned Little East Conference weekly honors on Monday. Harris and Schwartz, the league's Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, respectively, led the team to a 3-0 week, keeping the Spartans undefeated at Dave Wolk Stadium.
This is the second time this year multiple Spartans have earned LEC honors after Harris and Jess Smithson claimed the same honors after the opening week.
Harris was named Offensive Player of the Week after putting up a dominating 29 points in three games (13G, 3A). Harris averaged just under 10 points per game this week. The Crondall, England native has five or more goals in three games this season. In her six-goal game against Bridgewater St., Harris broke the program record for most goals in a career with 87 in just 46 games.
This is Harris' third consecutive LEC Honor and the tenth of her career. She currently leads the nation in scoring by a wide margin, sitting at 38 points this year—17 ahead of the next highest scorer.
Schwartz was named Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career on Monday after helping contribute to two shutouts this week. She had a defensive save against Skidmore and helped the Spartans earn their first win over the Thoroughbreds since 1986.
The Spartans travel to SUNY Morrisville on Saturday at 3 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
Spartans tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Honoring the Spartans' defensive prowess in a 2-0 week, Andres Soto-Burgos and Lucas McCane of the Vermont State University Castleton men's soccer team were named Little East Conference Goalie of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, by the league Monday afternoon.
Soto-Burgos played a key role in the Spartans' performance, saving 10 shots and collecting his fifth shutout. The veteran netminder is 37 denials away from entering the program's top 10 in career saves. The Bronx, New York product is now a three-time LEC Goalie of the Week.
As defensive captain, McCane helped hold opposition to a lone goal across the two contests during his 180 minutes on the turf. A miraculous defensive save in the 25th minute of Saturday's match kept RIC's lead at 1-0, a margin that the Spartans overcame with two tallies in the second stanza. McCane is a first-time conference honoree.
GIRLS SOCCER
Werner ppd.
ARLINGTON — The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team's game against Twin Valley in the John Werner Tournament hosted in Arlington was postponed on Monday due to the rain.
Springfield, GM ppd.
CHESTER — The girls soccer rivalry matchup between Springfield and Green Mountain was postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to rainy conditions.
BOYS SOCCER
Randolph 8, Springfield 0
RANDOLPH — The Randolph boys soccer team cruised to an 8-0 win against Springfield Monday afternoon.
"(Randolph's) soccer IQ is really high. They're a sound team," said Cosmos coach Tim Considine.
Springfield (0-2) is at rival Bellows Falls on Friday.
FH, Granville ppd.
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The Fair Haven boys soccer team's away game at New York State's Granville on Monday was postponed due to field conditions brought on by the rainy weather.
Fair Haven (3-1) hosts Hartford on Friday night.
FIELD HOCKEY
Rutland, BF ppd.
The Rutland field hockey team's home game against powerhouse Bellows Falls was postponed on Monday due to rainy conditions.
GOLF
Postponements
The Rutland Invitational golf tournament was postponed from Monday to Tuesday due to rainy conditions.
The match hosted by Windsor, which Otter Valley was slated to attend, was also postponed.
Hole-in-One
WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Jesse Dodge, of Rutland, had a hole-in-one on hole No. 11 at the Valley View Golf Course on Saturday.
He aced the 190 yard par-3 hole with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Chris Oberg of Rutland, Scott Beljavskis of Poultney and Jared Sehon of Proctor.