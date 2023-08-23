PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Vermont State University Castleton field hockey team was picked to repeat as Little East Conference (LEC) champions, according to the results of the 2023 LEC Field Hockey Preseason Coaches’ Poll, which was released on Thursday.
The reigning LEC champs totaled 35 points and received five of seven first-place votes. This marks the first season the LEC will consist only of teams from its core membership.
The Spartans posted an overall record of 14-8 last season on their way to capturing their first-ever LEC tournament title and advancing to the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament for the first time since 2013.
Castleton won the LEC tournament as the No. 3 seed after going 9-3 in league play during the regular season, capping their tournament run with a 2-1 triumph at top-seeded University of Southern Maine after dominating second-seeded Worcester State University (3-0) and sixth-seeded Fitchburg State University (5-1).
The Huskies were picked to finish second in the LEC this season with 30 total points and one first-place vote. Southern Maine posted an overall record of 15-8 last season and captured its first LEC regular season title for the first time in program history with a 10-2 conference record. USM advanced to the LEC title game with 3-2 victories over fourth-seeded Keene State College and seventh-seeded Framingham State University
Plymouth State University (11-6, 9-3 LEC) was picked to finish third in the LEC with 26 points, edging out the Owls (11-10, 9-3 LEC) who garnered 23 points and one first-place vote.
The complete preseason poll results are as follows: VTSU Castleton — 35 (5); Southern Maine — 30 (1); Plymouth State — 26; Keene State — 23 (1); Eastern Connecticut — 14; Western Connecticut — 13; UMass Dartmouth — 6.
H.S. SOCCER
Jimmy T Showcase
PITTSFORD — The Jimmy T Showcase, played in memory of Proctor High School graduate and fervid sports booster Jimmy Taranovich, will kick off the high school soccer season on Sept. 2 at Taranovich Field with three games.
There is a $5 per car charge at the gate and all money goes toward the Jimmy T scholarships, Proctor Youth Soccer and the upkeep of Taranovich Field.
There are no dogs allowed at Taranovich Field during games.
The first game of the day finds Mount St. Joseph and Proctor clashing in a girls game at 11 a.m., the middle game features MSJ against Otter Valley in a boys soccer game and then Proctor and Fair Haven bring down the curtain on the event in a boys contest at 3 p.m.