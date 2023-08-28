PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Vermont State University Castleton men’s soccer team was voted to finish sixth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Monday.
The Spartans finished the 2022 season with a 7-10-2 record, clinching a home playoff game following a 1-0 upset of UMass Boston to close the regular season. The program returns 20 including All-LEC Second Team selection Matt Spiller and 2022 Team MVP Andres Soto-Burgos. Six freshmen join the roster and are expected to contribute early in the midfield and on the back line.
The league favorite is UMass Boston with four first-place votes, followed by WestConn who was slotted at No. 1 by five coaches. Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island College, Keene State and the Spartans round out the projected playoff qualifiers.
VTSU Castleton begins its 2023 campaign on Friday at Sage. Kickoff in Albany, New York is set for 7 p.m.
GOLF
CP champions
SPRINGFIELD —Ryan Seaver and Trish Wade captured the club championships over the weekend at Crown Point Country Club.
Seaver built an early lead and then held off Greg Birsky to win his fourth CPCC title, taking the crown away from defending champion Billy Vielleux.
Wade copped the women’s championship by beating Christina Graves in the finals. Christine Campbell had worn the crown the previous two years.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Cats hire Mangan
University Vermont women’s lacrosse head coach Sarah Dalton Graddock announced that Caroline Mangan will join her staff as an assistant coach. Mangan will work directly with UVM’s defensive unit.
Mangan comes to the Green Mountain State after an impressive playing career for Fairfield University. A native of Bayville, N.Y., shewas a two-time captain of the Stags and was named MAAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. Mangan also received IWLCA All-Region First Team honors, and was a US Lacrosse Magazine All-American Honorable Mention.
Mangan guided Fairfield through the MAAC Championship with victories over Quinnipiac (14-7) and Siena (17-4) and was named the MVP of the tournament for the second time in her career. She was later named Fairfield University Female Athlete of the Year.
Away from her playing career, Mangan served as an assistant coach for Westport PAL’s eighth-grade lacrosse team in Connecticut. She helped youth players increase their skill level and knowledge in preparation for high school.
Mangan graduated from Fairfield’s Dolan School of Business with a Bachelor of Sciences in Marketing & Sports Management and a Master of Sciences in Marketing Analytics & Strategy.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Syracuse 9, UVM 1
BURLINGTON – The University of Vermont field hockey team suffered a 9-1 loss to eighth-ranked Syracuse on Sunday as the Catamounts wrapped up their season-opening weekend series.
Pieke van de Pas and Eefke van den Nieuwenhof each had hat-tricks to pace the 2-0 Orange. Sophia Lefranc scored the lone goals for the 1-1 Catamounts, snapping a 134-minute goalless streak for the Cats against the Orange. Vermont goalie Lauren Halenkamp posted a career-high five saves as she played all 60 minutes for the second game in a row.
Van de Pas opened the scoring when she scored on an assist from Van den Nieuwenhof. With 30 seconds to go in the first quarter, Lefranc knotted the game when she scored off a cross from Alicia Battistelli.
The second quarter was relatively quiet until Willemijn Boogert scored on an assist from Van de Pas to give Syracuse the halftime lead. It didn’t take long for the Orange offense to wake up in the third quarter, as goals from Van den Nieuwenhof, Van de Pas and Hattie Madden opened the floodgates. Syracuse extended its lead in the fourth quarter when Van de Pas and Van den Nieuwenhof completed hat tricks. Bo Madden also added a goal for the Orange.
The Catamounts will return to action on Friday when they host Lafayette at 3 p.m.