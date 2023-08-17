KILLINGWORTH, CONN. — The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) announced its 2023 preseason poll on Thursday, as voted by the league's five head coaches.
Reigning ECFC league champions, Gallaudet, earned the top spot with 18 points and two first-place votes.
Anna Maria pulled in 16 points, including one first-place vote, to earn the second spot in the poll. Alfred State and Vermont State University Castleton (VTSU Castleton) each received 15 points and are slated to finish third.
Dean garnered the final first-place vote and 11 total points to take the fifth spot in the poll.
The season officially kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 2 with each team taking on a non-conference opponent to begin their seasons. Gallaudet will begin its quest to defend its title against former ECFC member Keystone College at noon. Anna Maria will take on Westfield State, while Dean will face Fitchburg State, also slated for 12 p.m. starts.
VTSU Castleton will kick its season off hosting Plymouth State and Alfred State will take on Misericordia, both set for 1 p.n. kickoffs.
League play begins on Saturday, Oct. 14 and runs through mid-November. The ECFC champion will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA postseason.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
BU 1, Vermont 0
BOSTON — The University of Vermont women's soccer team got their season going with a 1-0 loss to Boston University on Thursday night.
Giulianna Gianino scored the game's lone goal for the Terriers, doing so on a penalty kick in the 35th minute.
UVM (0-1) has its home opener on Sunday against Merrimack College at Virtue Field.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Middlebury hire
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Emily McNamara as the assistant women's ice hockey coach. A two-time All-NESCAC honoree and former Panther assistant coach, McNamara rejoins the program after spending the previous 11 seasons as the head coach at Hamilton.
"I am excited for the opportunity to return to Middlebury and work alongside head coach Bill Mandigo," McNamara said.
"I am very happy to welcome Emily back to Middlebury," Mandigo said. "She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience and will be a tremendous addition to the Middlebury women's hockey program."
McNamara was honored for her efforts following the 2022-23 season at Hamilton, garnering both the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) and the United States College Hockey Online (USCHO) Women's Division III Coach of the Year accolades.
She was selected as the NESCAC Coach of the Year for the second time in her career, guiding the squad to its first conference championship appearance. McNamara led the Continentals to the NCAA Semifinals with a 22-6-2 record, establishing a program mark for victories in a single season.
She coached three NESCAC Players of the Year as well as a league rookie of the year honoree and had 15 Continentals earn All-NESCAC recognition. During her time on the Hamilton bench, she saw five players garner AHCA All-American accolades. McNamara amassed a record of 135-95-23 during her time at Hamilton. Her teams set numerous single-season program records, including a Division III-best penalty-kill percentage during the 2017-18 season.
McNamara served as an assistant coach on Mandigo's staff from 2007 to 2011. She helped guide the team to an overall record of 78-20-11, including 50 NESCAC victories. The Panthers captured two conference crowns (2009, 2011) and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, advancing to the national semifinals in 2009 and 2011.
McNamara enjoyed an outstanding playing career for the Panthers, helping Middlebury win three-straight national titles from 2004 to 2006. She earned a spot on the 2005 NCAA All-Tournament team. McNamara helped the Panthers to NESCAC crowns in 2005 and 2006, playing in all 116 games on defense. She finished her career with 66 points (22G, 44A) and helped the team post a 100-13-3 record during her tenure.
McNamara served as a team captain during her senior season and recorded a place on the NESCAC Winter All-Academic Team. She was the 2007 winner of the Captain John Owen Memorial Award for dedication and support of the Middlebury women's hockey team. She graduated with a degree in English.
UVM staff
University of Vermont women's hockey head coach Jim Plumer announced staffing updates ahead of the 2023-24 campaign Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Gettens has been promoted to Associate Head Coach while Jess Koizumi has left collegiate hockey to pursue other opportunities. Victoria Blake has been hired as an Assistant Coach to round out Coach Plumer's coaching staff ahead of his 12th season at Vermont.
Overseeing the forwards and goaltenders Gettens has helped lead the Catamounts to new heights in Hockey East over the last couple seasons. Vermont scored over 100 goals in each of the last two years for the first time in program history on their way to back-to-back second place finishes in Hockey East with a program record of 22 wins in each campaign.
Blake comes to Catamount Country after serving in the same role over the last four seasons at Sacred Heart. Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign the Pioneers won at least 16 games each season with Blake on the bench.
During the 2021-22 campaign, she coached NEWHA Defensive Player of the Year Kelly Solak. Solak led all NEWHA defenders in point scoring, logging 21 points. Solak led the NEWHA in plus-minus (+23) and helped her team to the fourth-best penalty kill (92.6%) in the nation.