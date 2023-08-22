PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Vermont State University Castleton men’s cross country team was tabbed to finish eighth in the Little East Conference in the preseason coaches’ poll that was released on Tuesday.
VTSU garnered 16 points in the poll, finishing ahead of Western Connecticut.
The Plymouth State University men’s cross country team was picked to repeat as LEC champions, nabbing 62 points and receiving seven of nine first-place votes in the poll.
The Panthers return four of their top-five runners from a year ago, a group that will once again be led by graduate student Mike Olson. Olson was the individual winner at last year’s LEC championship on his way to placing 14th at the NCAA East Regional.
UMass Dartmouth was picked to finish second, totaling 56 points and the remaining two first-place votes. The Corsairs were the 2022 LEC runner-up, and return three of their top-five from that squad in juniors Benjamin Davignon (second), Jacob Paris (10th) and Frank Wenner (ninth).
Southern Maine was picked to finish third in the preseason poll with 49 points after finishing fourth in the conference last season. The Huskies return six of their top-seven runners from last season, including all-conference performer Jordan Duplessie (eighth) and 2022 LEC Rookie of the Year Michael Cyr.
The VTSU Castleton women’s cross country team also was picked eighth, garnering 16 points in the preseason poll.
The Keene State College women’s cross country team was picked to repeat as LEC champions. The reigning LEC champs totaled 62 points and received seven of nine first-place votes.
The Owls return three of their top-five runners from their 2022 LEC championship roster. That group will be led by last year’s individual runner-up and 2022 LEC Rookie of the Year, Maggie St. John. Junior Aurora Couto and sophomore Anna O’Reilly were both top-10 finishers last season for Keene State, placing seventh and ninth, respectively.
Eastern Connecticut was picked to once again place second in the final team standings after totaling 53 points and securing the remaining two first-place votes. The Warriors will have four of their top-five returning from last year’s squad, including a trio of all-LEC performers in senior Keara Fontaine (eighth), junior Alison LeClerc (sixth) and sophomore Meghan Georgescu (14th).
Southern Maine was picked to finish third in the preseason poll with 48 points after finishing fourth in the conference last season. The Huskies return six of their top-seven runners from a year ago, including a First Team All-LEC performer in junior Olivia Mosca, who placed fourth at the LEC meet last season.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM at FDU
The University of Vermont women’s soccer team will be looking to get over the .500 mark against Fairleigh Dickenson University on Thursday.
UVM has split its first two games of the regular season, losing to Boston University 1-0 and beating Merrimack College 4-1.
Fairleigh Dickenson is currently winless at 0-2 and hasn’t scored a goal yet, being shut out by St. John’s and Monmouth.
VTSU Johnson
Fair Haven alumna Brittney Love is preparing for her freshman season playing for Vermont State University Johnson.
The Badgers have a scrimmage against NHTI Concords Community College on Saturday, before their season opener next Friday at rival Norwich University. Their home opener is two days later on Sept. 3 against Paul Smith’s College.
Fram in action
Rutland native Brooke Woodard and her Fram Reykjavík women’s soccer teammates are in the thick of their season in Iceland.
Since Woodard’s two-goal performance earlier in the month against Augnablik, Fram has had a pair of 1-1 draws, most recently drawing with Fjardab/Hottur/Leiknir on Sunday.
Entering Wednesday’s action, Fram sat in the No. 7 spot in the 1. deild kvenna standings with a 5-3-7 mark, good for 18 points.
The top two teams in the standings at the end of the season qualify for a promotion to the Besta deild kvenna. The bottom two teams, in spots No. 9 and 10, are relegated to the 2. deild kvenna.
The bottom two teams in the standings currently have 7 and 4 points, respectively.
Fram is back in action on Friday, playing Fylkir, who was second in the league standings as of Wednesday.
