PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Vermont State University Castleton’s English contingent has shined early in the season, as Emily Harris and Jess Smithson earned Little East Conference weekly honors, as announced on Monday.
Harris and Smithson led the team to their first win of the season, and their first win against Union College in over a decade.
Harris was named Offensive Player of the Week, after tallying four goals and one assist. The senior from Crondall, England sparked the charge with an early goal to tie the game at one apiece, and didn’t stop from there. Harris scored the next two to bring the score to a 3-1 lead, assisting teammate Smithson and scoring one more to cap off a nine-point performance.
Smithson was named Defensive Player of the Week, with a goal and an assist on the stat sheet. The goal came just over a minute after Union’s latest goal to try and push the score back to even. Smithson blasted one past the keeper to keep the Spartans ahead late in the third period, the sophomore’s first goal of her career.
Smithson also set up Harris with a goal from a set piece to break the tie earlier in the game. The Beckenham, England native also provided a strong defensive game with effortless clears out of the defensive end and multiple lockdown interceptions.
The duo combined for 12 points in their one game over the weekend.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Spartans tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A pair of Vermont State University Castleton women’s volleyball players received weekly honors from the Little East Conference on Monday, as Hailey Martinovich was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Week and Caitlin Mahoney garnered Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
The duo was instrumental in guiding VTSU Castleton to its first 3-0 start to a season since 2006, helping the Spartans beat VTSU Lyndon, Norwich and VTSU Johnson at the Vermont Volleyball Classic. The Spartans dropped just one set all weekend and earned its first-ever win over Norwich in the process.
Martinovich finished the week with a team-leading 30 kills and averaged a double-double on the week with 10 kills and 13 digs per match. In addition to her 3.0 kills per set, Martinovich also logged 11 aces. She posted 10 kills and 16 digs against Norwich and 13 kills and 14 digs against the Badgers in a pair of Saturday victories.
Mahoney amassed 42 digs to lead the team over three matches, including an impressive 22-dig contest against the Cadets. She followed up with 18 digs against VTSU Johnson and also added 14 kills on the offensive side of the ball— eight of which came against Norwich.
This marks the first time since moving to the LEC that a VTSU Castleton volleyball player has landed either of the accolades. Martinovich previously earned LEC Rookie of the Week honors in 2021.
The Spartans are on the road at Union College on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM 2, Colgate 0
HAMILTON, NY — The University of Vermont women’s soccer team scored a goal in each half on the road against Colgate on Sunday afternoon to earn a 2-0 victory. With the victory UVM expanded their winning streak to four games as the Catamounts improved to 4-1-0 while the Raiders fell to 1-3-1.
To start the game the Raiders and the Catamounts went back-and-forth. Vermont controlled the first 16 minutes of the game creating two corners and several chances on net. Colgate responded by controlling the ball and creating numerous chances of their own over the next 15 minutes
Vermont broke open the scoring in the 33rd minute when Alyssa Oviedo collected the ball in midfield and pushed into the attacking third where she found Sydney Remington. Remington converted a one-touch pass through the defense where Kate Bossert collected just outside the 18-yard box, took a touch into the box, and floated a shot over the outstretched hand of the goalkeeper to put Vermont up 1-0.
The two teams battled over the last minutes of the first half, but Vermont took the one-goal advantage into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Raiders put constant pressure on UVM creating two early corners and a free kick from the top of the 18-yard box. Vermont’s defense held firm with Kylee Carafoli making two key saves for the Catamounts.
In the 66th minute Vermont capitalized on a counterattack when first-year Kaley Kreutzer sent a long ball down the right wing to Lauren DeGroot. DeGroot sped past her defender, collected the ball, and took a couple touches toward her right foot where she fired a shot inside the near post to put Vermont up 2-0.
Despite Colgate throwing attackers forward over the last 20-plus minutes Vermont’s defense held strong and secured the 2-0 victory.