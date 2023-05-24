WOODSTOCK — The Rutland girls lacrosse team fell to Woodstock 15-13 under the lights on Wednesday. The loss dropped Rutland's record to 8-6 with another road game against Mount Anthony on Friday to complete the season.
The victory avenged a 14-8 loss to Rutland for the Wasps earlier in the season.
"It was right there for us and we didn't take it," Rutland coach Matt Zmurko said.
"Hats off to them. They played well and their goalie (Audrey Emery) had some nice saves."
Loretta Cooley had another explosive offensive night for Rutland with six goals and an assist. Mia Marsh had four goals and Ady Kinsman, Sarah Crossman and Karsyn Bellomo tacked on a goal apiece.
Rutland goalie Amelia Marsh collected seven saves.
It was Woodstock's Senior Night and the Wasps were riding a wave of emotion.
The Wasps raised their record to 5-7 and have another home game on Friday against Stratton Mountain School to close out the regular season.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 15, Bratt 1
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls lacrosse team won 15-1 against Brattleboro on Senior Night on Wednesday at Applejack Stadium.
BBA was led by Brooke Weber had five goals. Sadie Stefanak also had five points with three goals and two assists. Paige Samuelson also had multiple points with two goals and one assist.
Willow Romo had Brattleboro's lone goal, assisted by Sophie Albright.
BASEBALL
Woodstock, MRU ppd.
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River baseball team's home game against Woodstock was postponed due to rainy conditions on Wednesday.
The game was rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Saturday will now be a doubleheader for the Minutemen, hosting Woodstock for the morning contest before playing West Rutland at 1 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
BBA, MSJ ppd.
The Mount St. Joseph boys tennis team's match against undefeated Burr and Burton was canceled on Wednesday and will not be made up.
MSJ has its Senior Day match on Friday, hosting Hartford at 3:30 p.m. at Meadow Street Courts.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Midd honorees
MIDDLEBURY — The top-ranked Middlebury College women's lacrosse team placed five members on the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) All-American teams.
Erica Barr, Jane Earley, Susan Rowley and Hope Shue all earned a spot on the first team, while Kylie Wilson was named to the third team.
The Panthers continue their quest for a national championship when they face No. 8 Franklin & Marshall in the NCAA Semifinal on Friday at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.