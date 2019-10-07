Rain caused the rescheduling of several events on Monday.
The girls soccer game between Mount St. Joseph and Otter Valley scheduled for Monday will be played Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. on Otter Valley's Markowski Field.
The field hockey game at Rutland between the Raiders and Burr and Burton Academy was postponed, as was Rutland's boys soccer game at Brattleboro.
Both of Monday's Fair Haven home soccer games were casualties of the weather. The girls game with Mill River was moved to Tuesday at 6 p.m. The makeup date for the boys game with Mill River was still to be determined.
Monday's field hockey game in Springfield between the Cosmos and Woodstock was moved to Wednesday at 4 p.m.
VBCA CLINIC
Vermont basketball coaches will have an opportunity for some professional development on Oct. 26-27 at St. Michael's College by attending the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association's annual clinic.
Coaches can attend a St. Michael's College basketball practice on Saturday.
The clinic runs Sunday from 8:30 a.m. through 3:30 p.m.
CU BASEBALL
Golf tournament
CASTLETON — The Castleton University baseball team will be hosting its annual Parents Weekend Golf Tournament at Lake St. Catherine Country Club in Poultney on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The tournament will be a foursome scramble format with a shotgun start.
The cost of the tournament is $90 per person, and includes greens fees, cart and a country-style steak dinner. In addition to first, second and third-place awards, prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive and closest to the pin. Various other prizes will also be raffled off during the day.
All proceeds from the golf tournament will go towards the Castleton baseball team's travel expenses for their 2020 spring trip to Florida.
For more information or to register, call head baseball coach, Ted Shipley at (802) 468-1485, ted.shipley@castleton.edu. Space is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.