A handful of local high school games were postponed on Wednesday, as rain continues to dampen the spring season.
The Rutland baseball game and boys tennis match at Mount Anthony scheduled for Wednesday were moved to Thursday due to field and court conditions.
The Otter Valley softball and baseball games at Mount Abraham were also postponed. The OV baseball game was moved to Thursday, while the softball game didn’t have a makeup date set yet.
The Castleton University softball team’s doubleheader against NVU-Johnson was canceled.
H.S. Sports
Updated guide
The state updated guidance around masking and capacity limits this week, impacting school-based and recreational sports.
The big change was that athletes participating in low contact and no contact outdoor recreational sports (i.e., cross country running, golf, tennis, equestrian, bass fishing tournaments, sideline cheer, single sculling, skiing and snowboarding, track and field, disc golf, swimming, baseball and softball) are no longer required to wear masks so long as six feet of physical distance can be maintained.
Baseball and softball players must wear masks while sitting in the dugout.
Athletes participating in outdoor sports involving moderate or high contact or close proximity (i.e., basketball, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, ultimate frisbee, football, rugby, crew with two or more rowers) must continue to wear masks at all times during practice and game play.
Athletes participating in indoor sports must wear masks at all times during practice and game play.
Any athlete utilizing an indoor facility (i.e., locker room or training room) as part of a team-based activity must wear a mask while indoors.
According to the Vermont Forward Plan, effective May 1, for outdoor events, 300 unvaccinated people can attend an event, plus any number of vaccinated individuals can attend as spectators.
Spectators are not required to wear masks at outdoor sports events, as long as six feet of physical distance can be maintained between households.
For indoor events, one unvaccinated person per 100 square feet up to 150 unvaccinated people (whichever is less), plus any number of vaccinated people can attend as spectators.
Spectators must wear a mask at all times while attending an indoor sports event.
If an event has no way of determining if an individual is vaccinated, they are to assume all are unvaccinated for capacity limit.
FOOTBALL
Camp dates
Vermont All-Star Football Camps announced dates for camps this summer.
The 36th annual Southern Vermont Camp will be at Rutland High School July 12-16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The 40th annual Northern Vermont Camp will be at South Burlington High School July 19-23 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit vtfootballcamps.com.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
McLaughlin honored
BOSTON – University of Vermont’s Sophie McLaughlin was named America East Goalkeeper of the Year, the first Catamount to receive the honor in program history.
McLaughlin was also named to the All-Conference First Team and All-Academic Team along with three other Catamounts who earned conference awards.
Sophomore Ava Vasile also earned All-Conference First Team Honors. Vasile leads the Catamounts with 30 goals and 39 points.
The Milford, Massachusetts native has the sixth-highest goal total in America East, and the eighth-most points. She also ranks in the conference’s top 10 in shots per game (6.45) and caused turnovers per game (1.18).
Vasile was also awarded America East All-Rookie honors after completing her first conference regular season.
Grace Giancola and Camille Argentieri received All-Conference Second Team honors. Giancola earned the third America East yearly award of her career.
The junior was named to the All-Conference Second Team and All-Rookie Team in 2019. Giancola has 18 goals and 24 points this season, which ranks second on the Catamounts.
Sophomore defender Argentieri received her first of two America East honors, as she was also named to the All-Rookie Team.
The Syracuse, New York native is credited with seven caused turnovers and 17 groundballs as Vermont’s lockdown defender.
The third-seeded Catamounts travel to Stony Brook, New York for the America East semifinals on Thursday, facing second-seeded UAlbany at 6:30 p.m. at Kenneth P. Lavalle Stadium.
WRESTLING
CU honors
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Castleton University wrestling program had eight wrestlers honored by the National Collegiate Wrestling Coaches Association this week as Scholar All-Americans.
In total, the organization honored 413 student-athletes across 84 institutions. Honorees must carry a 3.20 cumulative GPA and meet certain participation requirements to qualify for the award.
Max Tempel earned the recognition for the fourth time in his career, while Michael Gonyea, Michael Angers and Joseph Valentino earned the honor for the second time in their careers.
Cody York, Elijah Cyr, Cooper Fleming and Shea Garand were the Spartans’ first-time honorees of the award.
Tempel, Gonyea and Angers all finished the season undefeated in 2021, with Tempel winning all six of his matches, Angers posting a 5-0 record and Gonyea going 4-0.
Cyr posted a 3-1 record, while Fleming was 4-1 on the year and Garand 2-1.
Valentino and York both suffered injuries in the early portion of the 2021 season that caused them to miss a majority of the Spartans’ competitions this season, though Valentino was 31-13 in 2019-2020 and York was 2-0.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.