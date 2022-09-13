Inclement weather washed out all of the local high school sports games on Tuesday.
The Rutland girls soccer team's home game against Essex was moved to Wednesday.
The Rutland boys soccer team's game at South Burlington was moved to Wednesday.
The Mill River girls soccer team's away game at Stratton Mountain was moved to Wednesday.
The Poultney girls soccer team's home game against Arlington was postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
The Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team's home game against Sharon Academy was moved to Friday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m.
The Otter Valley home cross country meet was moved to Wednesday and the the OV boys soccer team's home game against Woodstock was postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
On the golf course, Otter Valley's match at Lake Morey and Rutland's match at Mount Anthony were both canceled.
The Green Mountain girls soccer team's home against Windsor was postponed with a makeup date to determined.
The Proctor boys soccer team's away game at Long Trail School was postponed with a makeup date to determined.
The cross country meet that was to be attended by a handful of local schools at Thetford Academy was also postponed to Wednesday.
Results from games that were moved to Wednesday will in the Friday edition.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
UVM tabbed 2nd
BOSTON — The University of Vermont women's hockey team has been selected second in the 2022-23 Hockey East Preseason Coaches Poll. The league made the announcement on Tuesday morning.
The Catamounts' preseason ranking is their highest in program history. Reigning five-time Hockey East champions Northeastern received 90 points and a unanimous nine first place votes. Boston College (76 pts.), Providence (61 pts.) and Boston University (59 pts.) rounded out the top five.
On Monday afternoon, the DCU/USCHO.com Preseason Poll was announced. The Catamounts were ranked 13th in the poll. Vermont is also tied for 14th in the USA Today/USA Hockey Preseason Poll. It is the first-time in program history Vermont is ranked in the preseason.
