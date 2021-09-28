ARLINGTON — It was a happy ride home from Arlington for the West Rutland girls soccer team after Anna Cyr scored the overtime goal to lift the Golden Horde to a 3-2 victory over Arlington.
Peyton Guay earned the assist on the game-winner, setting up Cyr with a gorgeous cross. Cyr one-touched the ball into the net.
The Eagles drew first blood when Taylor Wilkins scored six minutes into the game.
Guay drew Westside even on an assist from Cyr.
Aubrey Beaulieu put West Rutland ahead on a breakaway but Sidney Herrington netted the equalizer for the Eagles to send the game into overtime.
Cyr’s golden goal came in the second overtime stanza.
“It was exciting. I think this is the first game we have won in double overtime in my five years here,” Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy said.
Serena Coombs came up big time and again for the Horde.
“Serena had a great game. She made saves where she was fully laid out,” Rodolfy said of her goalkeeper.
The Horde takes a 4-2 record to Sharon Academy on Friday.
The Eagles fell to 3-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
L&G 2, Green Mt. 1
CHESTER — In its first game in two weeks, the Green Mountain girls soccer team fell 2-1 to Leland & Gray Tuesday afternoon.
“It was a very back and forth game,” said Green Mountain coach Carolynn Hamilton. “All the goals came in the first half.”
The Rebels’ Abigail Emerson opened the scoring in the 17th minute off an assist from Mary Sanderson.
The Chieftains tied the game in the 28th minute on a through ball by Mackenzie Martin to Kim Cummings. Cummings buried the equalizer.
Mary McDonald scored the game-winner off a set pice with Hannah Landers geting the assist a few minutes after the Cummings score.
Makaila Morse made 11 saves for Leland & Gray, while Luna Burkland had fives saves for GM. The Chieftains had a slight 15-13 shot advantage in the losing effort.
Green Mountain (3-3) is at Stratton Mountain on Thursday.
MAU 3, Fair Haven 2
BENNINGTON — The Fair Haven girls soccer team fell to Division I Mount Anthony 3-2 Tuesday night at Spinelli Field.
The Slaters opened the scoring with a Brittney Love goal. Rowie Rella-Neill and Alicia Harrington scored to give MAU a lead, before Rella-Neill scored again.
Elizabeth Love cut the deficit to one, but Fair Haven couldn’t get the equalizer.
The Slaters (4-2-2) hosts Woodstock on Friday at LaPlaca Field.
Hanover 3, BBA 0
HANOVER, N.H. — The Burr and Burton girls soccer team dropped a 3-0 result to New Hampshire’s Hanover High School Tuesday afternoon.
Abby Kopeck was in net for the Bulldogs with 12 saves.
BBA had 10 shots on net but couldn’t get one in the net.
The Bulldogs (3-4-1) is at rival Mount Anthony on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 1, Springfield 0
WINDSOR — Windsor took a 1-0 win against Springfield via forfeit on Tuesday.
The Cosmos (0-7) are scheduled to host Brattleboro on Thursday.
COLLEGE TENNIS
CU 5, NVU-Johnson 4
JOHNSON — The Castleton women’s tennis team improved to 4-5 with a narrow victory at NVU-Johnson. The Spartans defeated the Badgers in Castleton on September 20 and completed the season sweep Tuesday afternoon.
Castleton won two out of three doubles matches, despite falling on the highest court. Megan Brier and Camille Jackson claimed an 8-5 victory at No. 2 doubles while Makayla Boisvert and Kayon Morgan cruised to an 8-1 triumph.
Just three singles matches were able to finish due to darkness. Megan Hunt completed her match on the second court and won in straight sets, both coming at 6-3. Johnson took both No. 1 and No. 3. The Spartans led in the bottom three singles matches until the action was stopped. Both sides agreed to a 5-4 Castleton victory.
Castleton women’s tennis gets back to Little East Conference play Saturday with a trip to WestConn.
CROSS COUNTRY
OV’s Calvin wins
NORTH CLARENDON — Otter Valley runners finished 1-2 in the boys race hosted by Mill River on Monday. Luke Calvin took first-place honors in a time of 21:36 and Dillon Ladd was next with a time if 21:42.
Long Trail nailed down places 3-4 with Cosby Lux in 21:44 and Kai Lamothe in 21:47.
Rounding out the top 10 were Fair Haven’s Caleb Barrows, 22:51; Long Trail’s Brody Mezkat, 23:33; Mill River’s Ethan Foley, 23:34; Mill River’s Lucas Jensen, 24:27; Long Trail’s John Smith, 24:46 and Otter Valley’s Calvin Ladd, 25:37.
Annika Heintz used her home course to earn the blue ribbon in the girls race with a time of 20:54.
Fair Haven’s Ava Shull took second place with her 24:36.
Mill River’s Olivia Haley was the third runner to cross in a time of 24:52 and Otter Valley captured the next two spots with Kelsey Adams’ 25:44 and Sara Loyzelle’s 26:14.
Completing the top 10 were Mill River’s Faith Murray, 27:07; Long Trail’s Rowan Hughes-Muse, Mill River’s Willa Seo, 27:28, Long Trail’s Naomi Fitzpatrick, 28:01 and Long Trail’s Phoebe Bissell, 28:05.
SOFTBALL
CU golf tournament
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team still has space remaining in its third annual tournament at Milestone Golf Course on Saturday, October 16, at 10 a.m.
Proceeds from the tournament help fund the Spartan softball program’s expenses associated with the upcoming 2022 season. The cost is $60 per golfer/$240 team for the four-player scramble. The registration fee includes all greens fees and a cart, a post-round meal, a gift bag for participants and hole-in-one prizes.
There will also be raffles and other contests throughout the day. Limited mulligans are available for purchase at time of registration.
The tournament is hosted by Milestone Golf Club in Hampton, New York, just a few miles across the border.
The 18-hole event takes golfers around the scenic nine-hole course twice. Golfers will play the white tees on the front nine, and the blue tees on the back.
To register for the tournament, contact head softball coach Eric Ramey at (802) 468-6408 or eric.ramey@castleton.edu to confirm availability and to submit your team’s participants.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Spartans camp
CASTLETON — Castleton University’s men’s basketball staff will be holding 3 on 3 basketball skills clinic Sunday mornings beginning in November and running through January at Glenbrook Gym.
The clinics are open to any boys or girls from K-8th grade. Space is limited so please email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.