PLAINFIELD — The veteran West Rutland boys basketball team has had its eyes on Barre all season and Wednesday night against No. 3 seed Twinfield, that goal became a reality.
The No. 7 seed Golden Horde used a strong second quarter and early third to take control against the Trojans and won 58-46 in the Division IV semifinals.
“It was a hard fought game. We came out with a lot of intensity early and (Twinfield) handled it,” said West Rutland coach Jordan Tolar. “We picked it up in the second and played really well.”
The Horde were up 28-17 at the half, but the Trojans kept battling out of the break. West Rutland held them off and punched its first state championship game ticket since 2013, where they fell to Rochester.
Tyler Serrani led all scorers with 18 points for West Rutland, followed by Tim Blanchard with 14. Cutler Gladding led Twinfield with 11 points.
The Golden Horde (9-3) meet No. 5 Proctor in the D-IV title game on Sunday at Barre Auditorium.
“This is the first time going to Barre for these guys. It just so happens to our rivals. The guys are beyond pumped,” Tolar said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GM 75, Thetford 51
CHESTER — The start wasn’t so great but once the top-seeded Green Mountain boys basketball team threw their game into gear, the Chieftains ran away to a 75-51 victory over Thetford in Wednesday’s Division III semifinal at Nason Gym.
The Chieftains were trailing 18-16 when they went on a scoring spree that gave them a 28-18 lead by the end of the first quarter.
“We were playing man and then we switched to a zone. That is when we went on that run,” Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said. “That was a game-changer.”
The Chieftains were led by Ty Merrill’s 22 points, Brandon Rose followed with 12 and Jack Boyle added nine.
Boyle and Skyler Klezos helped the Chiefs dominate the boards.
Eli Dunnet led the Panthers with 19 points.
Green Mountain will carry an 11-1 record into Sunday’s state championship game against No. 6 Williamstown.
No. 12 Thetford’s season ends with a mark of 4-7.
“We played awesome today. It was probably the best game we have played,” Rapanotti said.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Championship times
BARRE — The Vermont Principals’ Association announced the game times for the girls basketball state championship games scheduled for Saturday at Barre Auditorium.
The Division IV final between No. 2 Proctor and No. 4 Danville is at 11 a.m. The D-II final between No. 1 Fair Haven and No. 2 North Country is at 2 p.m. The D-III final between No. 1 Lake Region and No. 3 Vergennes is at 5 p.m. and the D-I final between No. 4 BFA-St. Albans and No. 11 Rice is at 8 p.m.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Boys basketball: Rice 72, CVU 38; Williamstown 51, Enosburg 44.
Boys hockey: BFA-St. Albans 3, Essex 2; Brattleboro 5, Harwood 3.
Girls hockey: Middlebury 2, So. Burlington 1; Essex and Burlington/Colchester canceled.
H.S. HOCKEY
Rotary all-stars
The Vermont Rotary All-Star Classic, which involves the state’s best high school senior hockey players, will not be played this year, but teams were recently announced to honor the players that would have made the team.
Rutland girls hockey forward Alexis Patterson and defender Ella Lowkes earned the honor. The pair were instrumental in leading the Ravens to the Division I semifinals, falling to Burlington/Colchester 4-0 last Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Skidmore 19, CU 1
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s lacrosse team dropped its third straight game, falling to Skidmore College, 19-1.
The Thoroughbreds dominated from the opening face off, leading 14-1 at the half.
Lacey Greenamyre scored the Spartans’ lone goal.
Castleton (1-3) is at Eastern Connecticut on Saturday.
UMass 21, UVM 6
BURLINGTON — The University of Massachusetts women’s lacrosse team has long been one of the best teams in the region and it grabbed a 21-6 win against Vermont Wednesday afternoon.
The Minutewomen jumped out to a 14-4 lead at the half and cruised from there.
Kaitlyn Cerasi and Kelly Marra led UMass with five and four goals respectively.
Ava Vasile and Maris Large had two goals for UVM. The Catamounts drop to 3-2.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Magro, Raiche honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton women’s basketball standouts Brooke Raiche and Elise Magro were named to the Little East Conference’s First Team All-Conference.
Raiche and Magro were valuable to the Spartans on both sides of the ball this season, as the duo were first and second in scoring on the team, respectively, while Raiche ranked second on the team in rebounding and Magro first in steals. Both players add the accolade to their already-impressive resumes, as Raiche was named First Team All-LEC in 2019 and Second Team All-LEC in 2020, while Magro was tabbed as the LEC Rookie of the Year in 2020.
Raiche concluded the season averaging 14.6 points per game, good for second in the LEC. Her 16.2 points per game against LEC schools led the league, and her 6.1 rebounds per game ranked second on the team.
Raiche also became the Spartans’ 17th 1,000-point scorer in program history, logging her 1,000th career point at Keene State on February 17. She finished her career with 1,068 points, good for 13th all-time in program history.
Magro had an impressive sophomore campaign to follow up her 2020 Rookie of the Year accolades, scoring 14.1 points per game while averaging 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. She led the Little East in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.30, and also averaged more than two steals per game on the season.
MEN’S LACROSSE
CU pauses
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s lacrosse program has entered a pause due to COVID-19.
The Spartans’ contest against Eastern Connecticut State University that was scheduled for Saturday, March 27, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 7, at 4 p.m. The contest against New England College that was scheduled for next Wednesday, March 31, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, April 28, at 7 p.m.
HOOPS CLINIC
Castleton skills
The Castleton University men’s basketball staff will be holding basketball skills clinic Sunday mornings April 11, 18, 25 at the former College of Saint Joseph.
This clinic is open to any boys or girls from K-12th grade. Space is limited so please email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and to reserve a spot.
