SOUTH ROYALTON — Trailing isn't something the West Rutland girls basketball team is used to. The Golden Horde experienced it on Tuesday against White River Valley and responded in a big way.
Trailing 29-22 at the half, Westside dominated after the break, holding the Wildcats to 11 second-half points in a 57-40 West Rutland win.
Golden Horde sophomore Peyton Guay is inching closer and closer to 1,000 career points. Her 22-point output on Tuesday leaves her less than 100 points away from that mark.
Bella Coombs added 12 points for Westside.
Tanner Drury led White River Valley with 15 points, while Jillian Barry had 10.
West Rutland (9-0) is at rival Mount St. Joseph on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Midd 52, OV 34
BRANDON — Emily Peduto scored 10 points and Matelin LaPorte seven but it was not enough as the Otter Valley girls basketball team fell 52-34 to Middlebury on Tuesday night.
The Otters (0-9) hosts Vergennes Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Windsor 73, Woodstock 10
WINDSOR — Sydney Perry had 23 points and corralled 13 rebounds to power the Windsor girls basketball team to a 73-10 victory over Woodstock on Tuesday night.
Sophia Rockwood contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Audrey Rupp's impressive line ead 12 points, five rebounds and five steals/ Brianna Barton added 10 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BF 58, Springfield 55
WESTMINSTER — It was a back-and-forth game with neither team able to separate from the other but when it was over, Bellows Falls had the 58-55 victory over Springfield.
"Bellows Falls has a good team and they know how to play close games," Springfield coach Kraig Harlow said.
"We were in it the whole time.
"We know as a team and as a culture that we are right there. I think we can make some noise in the second half of the season."
The Cosmos, who fell to 1-7,were led by Carson Clark's 20 points. James Gultekin added 15 points, Tanner Gintof 10 and Brody Perham nine.
Jake Moore led the Terriers with 13 points and Jamison Nystrom followed with 12.
The Cosmos welcome Rivendell Academy to Dressel Gym on Friday.
Proctor 64, Sharon 49
SHARON — Proctor got the jump on Sharon Academy by scoring the game's first eight points and rolled from there to a 64-49 victory in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Freshman Chase Razanouskj had a big double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Carter Crossmon led the scoring with 27. Matt Plucin tossed in 10 points.
The Phantoms were without Bode Richardson, one of the division's strong rebounders, who suffered a foot injury so Razanouski's board work helped to fill that void.
Proctor coach Matt Parker is hopeful that Richardson will make his return for the next game, a matinee at home on Saturday against Mid-Vermont Christian.
The Phantoms will take a 3-5 record into that game.
WRESTLING
OV 42, Springfield 26
SPRINGFIELD — The Otter Valley wrestling team made to trip to Springfield's Dressel Gym Tuesday night and came home with a 42-26 victory.
"Otter Valley has a powerful team," Springfield coach Don Beebe.
Otter Valley's Drake Felkl won his match at 170 pounds.
"He got back to his style of wrestling. That was good to see," Otter Valley coach Cole Mason said.
OV also got wins from Lincoln Wilcox, Caleb Whitney, Tucker Babcock, Malachai Sheldrick and Isaac Whitney. The Otters also picked up a forfeit win at 195.
Springfield got wins from Noah Markwell, Braiden Pinsaneault, Hunter Ferland and Cole Wright. The Cosmos had a forfeit win at 145.
Otter Valley has more home meets than usual this season including the Otter Valley Invitational on Jan. 28. There are already nine teams committed to the event.
"We are really hammering the home meets this year because we have a good team," Mason said.
