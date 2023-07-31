MONTPELIER — The No. 2 Vermont Mountaineers were held to one hit all game and dropped Game 1 of the 2023 NECBL quarterfinals against the No. 7 Danbury Westerners, falling 8-2 on Monday night at Recreation Field.
The Westerners jumped out to a quick lead during the quarterfinals of the New England Collegiate Baseball League best-of-three series. Vermont starter Nolan Sparks ran into some early trouble after allowing a leadoff single and issuing a walk. A single by Bobby Zmarzlak up the middle drove in the first run of the game. With two Westerners in scoring position, Sparks recorded a pair of strikeouts to strand the runners.
Vermont put the tying and go-ahead runners on as George Rosales doubled to right center with one out and then Nate Stocum reached base on a walk. Rosales stole third to put runners on the corners. Danbury’s Braden Quinn had a similar start to his counterpart, as he struc out the final two batters of the inning to keep his team’s 1-0 lead intact.
Danbury’s Billy Gerlott doubled to start the second frame and scored on a triple by Aidan Jolly to make it 2-0. Jolly was stranded at third, as Sparks induced a pop-up, recorded a strikeout and got out of the jam by firing in a pitch that led to soft contact and a groundout to end the inning.
After a quick inning for Quinn on the mound, Danbury added another run on a one-out error in the top of the third for a 3-0 lead. The Westerners scored again when Jakobi Davis led off the fourth frame with a solo shot to right field. Danbury added four more runs to take a 7-0 lead. After three scoreless innings, Danbury added another home run off the bat of Drew Wyers for an 8-0 lead in the eighth.
Vermont refused to be shut out, as a two-run blast with two outs to deep left center by Aaron Whitley made it 8-2 in the eighth inning. That was all the Mountaineers offense could muster as Danbury easily held on for the victory.
MEN’S SOCCER
Potter hired
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Ben Potter as an assistant men’s soccer coach. Potter returns to Middlebury after working in investment banking since graduation.
“Middlebury men’s soccer is immediately better with Ben Potter back,” said head coach Alex Elias. “I am grateful and thrilled to have Ben work with our players and improve our program in every way. He was a top player and impactful captain, and he has been a passionate and a thought-partner as an alumnus. He will make an even better coach and mentor.”
“I’m incredibly grateful to return to Middlebury and be a part of this community,” said Potter. “It’s a privilege to work with Coach Elias — who has been an important coach and mentor in my life — as well as Greg Conrad, Rob Emmett, and Chris Palmer who have all made tremendous contributions to Middlebury men’s soccer. I hope to do my part to continue furthering the program and look forward to working with an exceptional group of student-athletes.”
Potter was a three-year starter for the men’s soccer team at Middlebury and was named a captain during his senior season. He was a two-time College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) Academic All-American honoree, becoming the second athlete in Middlebury’s history to achieve the honor twice.
The Panthers played in three-consecutive NCAA Tournaments and a pair of NESCAC Tournament championship matches with Potter in the lineup. He concluded his Middlebury career with 50 starts, tallying 28 points on 11 goals and six assists to go along with six game-winning goals.
GOLF
Politano 3rd
ORLANDO, Fla. — Otter Valley rising junior golfer Lucas Politano finished in a tie for third at the Arnold Palmer Junior Invitational last week at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge
Politano shot even-par for the tournament, carding a 72 on each day of the 54-hole affair. He had nine birdies across the three days.
Sterling Hurd, from Texas, won the tournament, shooting 1-under.