SHARON — Eighth grader Peter Guay lit up the Sharon Academy gym for 20 points and Jesse Flood added 10 to lead West Rutland to a 52-38 victory over the Phoenix in boys basketball on Monday.
The Golden Horde led by 15 at the half and West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell had the opportunity to give a lot of players some appreciable minutes.
"We were able to play all of our people so that was good for us," Mitchell said.
The Golden Horde (3-11) plays Arlington at home on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 72, Windsor 58
WINDSOR — The Fair Haven boys basketball team remained undefeated, topping Division III Windsor 72-58 Monday night.
The Slaters were dominant in the first half, leading 43-23 at the break. The Yellow Jackets came out energized in the second half and scored 18 points in the third to cut into the lead, but Fair Haven had enough to hold off the charge.
The Slaters were led by Sawyer Ramey with 28 points, followed by Sam Barber with 15 points and Joe Buxton with 10.
Maison Fortin led Windsor with 25 points, followed by 13 from Corey Lockwood and 11 from Rodger Petermann.
Fair Haven (14-0) hosts rival Otter Valley on Thursday.
Bratt 69, Springfield 44
SPRINGFIELD — James Gultekin had 20 points and Tanner Gintof 18 but they did not have enough help as Springfield dropped a 69-44 verdict to Brattleboro on Monday night in Dressel Gym.
The 3-11 Cosmos make the trip to Windsor on Thursday.
"We beat them the first time so I know they will be ready for us," Springfield coach Kraig Harlow said.
"We just need to compete and not crumble."
LG 58, Poultney 32
TOWNSHEND — The Leland & Gray boys basketball team took control early, winning the first quarter 15-5, and never looked back in the Rebels' 58-32 victory over Poultney.
Cody Hescock led the Rebels with 14 points, Connor McPhail added 13 and Matt Winkler 12.
Brooks Filskov led the Blue Devils with eight points with Ari Camp adding seven.
Poultney (5-10) is at Long Trail on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 41, Twinfield 25
MARSHFIELD — The Proctor girls basketball team played short-handed with just seven players, but found a way to gut out a 41-25 win against Twinfield Monday night.
Isabel Greb led the Phantoms with 26 points. Cadence Goodwin had 11 points and was a monster on the glass with 16 rebounds.
"(Cadence) played really big in the second half," said Proctor coach Joe McKearin.
Proctor improved to 6-9, while Twinfield fell to 3-11.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
DiCicco honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Kirsten DiCicco of the Castleton women's hockey team earned a spot on the New England Hockey Conference's weekly honor roll per the league's Monday announcement.
So far this season, the Lowell, Mass. native is a three-time NEHC Goaltender of the Week selection and collected her first honor roll placement. DiCicco has been honored in one-third of the conference's 12 weekly releases during the 2022-23 campaign.
Despite falling to Elmira and William Smith on the road last weekend, DiCicco compiled 86 saves with just five goals allowed for a .945 save percentage. The junior netminder stopped a career-high 55 saves while holding tenth-ranked Elmira to an .035 shot percentage, the Soaring Eagles' lowest average in NEHC action. In Saturday's test at William Smith, DiCicco denied 31 of the Herons' 34 shots on goal.
DiCicco ranks second in the conference with a .938 save percentage with the third-lowest goals against average of 1.92. In the Spartans' record book, DiCicco's goals against and save percentages this season stand third in program history. Career-wise, her 2.06 GAA ranks second behind Paula Stephens' 1.91 mark. With 1,168 career saves, DiCicco is 199 denials away from the Spartans' top-five save counts all-time.
This is the sixth-consecutive NEHC women's release in which a Castleton player has earned Player of the Week or honor roll recognition.
