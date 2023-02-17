TOWNSHEND — The West Rutland girls basketball team capped a perfect regular season with a 65-29 win against Leland & Gray Friday night.
The Rebels hung around early, trailing by just one point after the opening quarter, and went into the half losing by six.
The Golden Horde turned it on after the break, outscoring Leland & Gray 22-5 in the third and continued to put the game well out of reach in the fourth.
Peyton Guay led West Rutland with 31 points, while Bella Coombs had 13 and Aubrey Beaulieu had 10.
Samantha Morse led the Rebels with 10 points, while Hannah Greenwood had eight and Maggie Parker had six.
Defending champion West Rutland (20-0) is the top seed in the Division IV tournament.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 47, MRU 43
PROCTOR — Without its top scorer, the Proctor girls basketball team gutted out a 47-43 win against Mill River Friday night at Buggiani Gymnasium.
The two-win Minutemen gave the Phantoms all they could handle, going into the half tied 19-19.
Zoe Reynolds got a start for Proctor and came up with a big shot in the fourth that extended the Phantoms' lead. Jenna Davine also played well down the stretch.
Davine led all scorers with 17 points, followed by Cadence Goodwin with 11, Emma Palmer with nine and Makayla French with eight.
Cheyenne Hoyle led Mill River with 14 points, while Lorryn Trujillo had 12 and Chloe Kennedy had eight. Trujillo scored 10 of her points in the second quarter.
It was Senior Night so Proctor honored Davine and Val Johnson.
The Phantoms finished the regular season at 8-12 and the Minutemen finished 2-18.
Springfield 53, OV 23
SPRINGFIELD — It was a great way to cap the regular season for Springfield girls basketball seniors Malia Findley, Jillian Muther, Alexis Tewksbury, Persephone Steele and Madison Clark.
They dominated Otter Valley on Senior Night at Dressel Gym, cruising to a 53-23 victory.
The win means the Cosmos reach the .500 plateau, completing the regular season at 10-10.
"We played real good defense in the first half," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
Their defense actually smothered the Otters. The Cosmos led 19-3 at the break.
"It was a combination of our good defense and them shooting poorly," Peck said.
Macie Stagner led the Cosmos with 17 points. Alexis Coutermarsh followed with 10, Steele tossed in nine and Clark seven.
Elena Politano led the 5-15 Otters with eight points.
