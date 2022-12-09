NORTH CLARENDON — The West Rutland girls basketball team began its Division IV state championship defense in dominant fashion, beating Mill River 60-10 Friday night at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
The Golden Horde pitched a shutout in the first half, leading 25-0 and extended the lead to 43 heading into the fourth.
Sophomore Peyton Guay led Westside with 22 points, followed by nine apiece from Arianna Coombs and Mallory Hogan.
Cheyenne Hoyle accounted for half of the Minutemen's scoring output, with five points.
West Rutland (1-0) hosts Mill River on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MSJ 44, Rivendell 19
The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team dominated early and cruised to a 44-19 win against Rivendell Friday night at McDonough Gymnasium.
MSJ jumped out to a 17-0 lead to open the game and never trailed from there. The Raptors responded and cut the lead down a bit, but the Mounties opened up a 22-point lead after the three.
"We were really aggressive on defense," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso. "We were on a roll. It was great to see."
Bruso talked about how impressive his guards were defensively and how the change of pace of freshman guards Riley Collins and Gabby Boudreau helped off the bench.
Lauryn Charron led the Mounties with 12 points and Haylee Rivers had 10.
MSJ (1-0) plays Green Mountain in the Chieftains' holiday tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Springfield 53, LTS 19
SPRINGFIELD — Macie Stagner poured in 20 points, Madison Clark added nine and sophomore Meadow Murchie had a strong defensive game to go along with eight points in helping the Springfield girls basketball team to a 53-19 victory over Long Trail in the season opener at Dressel Gym.
Jill Muther and Persephone Steele helped the Cosmos to win the rebounding battle against the bigger Mountain Lions.
"We did what we wanted to. I was very proud of them," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
Middlebury 55, OV 34
MIDDLEBURY — The Otter Valley girls basketball team shaved the lead to three at one juncture of the fourth quarter only to see Solstice Binder score 10 points in the fourth quarter alone to help Middlebury pull away to a 55-34 victory.
The Tigers' Elle Sellers led all scorers with 30.
Emily Peduto led the 0-1 Otters with 14 points but then it fell off to Ryleigh LaPorte with six.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Oxbow 57, GM 55
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Green Mountain had a good look with a 3-point attempt that would have won the game but the shot did not fall and the Olympians left Hanley Gym with a 57-55 victory in the first round of the Stretch Gillam Tournament.
It was a game of swings. Green Mountain won the first quarter 16-6 but Oxbow prevailed in the middle two quarters 38-18.
Caleb Merrow led Green Mountain with 26 points and buried six 3-point field goals.
Tanner Swisher added 10 points for the 0-1 Chieftains.
GM's big man Eben Mosher was in foul trouble all night.
BOB A TOURNEY
Poultney 39. Twin Valley 38
PROCTOR — The Poultney boys basketball team used some eye-popping passing for assists leading to inside hoops in edging Twin Valley 39-38.
"We have spent a lot of time working on that and Peyton Book and Brooks Filskov have really good chemistry. Jared Lambert is also starting to get it," Poultney coach Todd Montana said of the Blue Devils' interior passing.
Marcus Lewis had 11 points and Filskov 10 to lead Poultney in scoring. Book and Lambert tossed in seven each.
Twin Valley's Noah Dornburgh led all scorers with 20 points and Liam Wendel added 10 for the 0-1 Wildcats.
Twinfield 61, Proctor 56
PROCTOR — Twinfield-Cabot overcame a double-digit deficit on Friday night to defeat the host Proctor team 61-56 in the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic at the Buggiani Gym.
Twinfield-Cabot went downstairs to the locker room at halftime and awaiting them was a tongue lashing from coach Chris Hudson.
"We did not compete in the first half," Hudson said. "Honestly, it wasn't fun for those kids at halftime.
"We competed in the second half. I am much happier with the second half."
Freshman Tej Stewart quickly introduced himself to the Division IV basketball fraternity with 30 points for Twinfield. Mele Gouge added 7 for the 1-0 Trojans.
Carter Crossmon struck for 29 points for the 0-1 Phantoms and his night included five 3-point field goals. Teammate Joel Denton added1 10 points.
WRESTLING
OV 48, Middlebury 24
BRANDON — The Otter Valley wrestling team defeated Middlebury 48-24 on Friday night in the season opener but fell to Northfield-Mount Hermon.
Tucker Babcock won both of his matches at 152 pounds.
Also winning a match for the Otters were Derek Li as a heavyweight, Malachai Sheldrick at 160 and Isaac Whitney at 162.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 5, Rivier 0
Five different scorers and air-tight defense propelled the Castleton University women's hockey team to a 5-0 thumping of Rivier Friday afternoon in the opener of the Castleton Invitational.
Emily Harris put through her third goal of the season to score in back-to-back games. Emery Bonner, Samantha Lawler, and Brooke Greenwood also found the back of the net as well as Ellie Schliebener for the first time of her career.
Bonner and Greenwood also picked up assists along with Moa Carlsson, Darby Palisi, Katie Nealon and Megan Ward. Izabella Segui got the victory between the pipes, her third of the season and second career shutout. The Newington, Conn. product now boasts a 7-1-1 career record in goal.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Magnus 2, Castleton 0
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Castleton men's hockey team wrapped up the calendar year with a matchup against Albertus Magnus Friday afternoon, falling 2-0 to the Falcons in hostile territory.
The Spartans (4-9-0, 2-4-0 NEHC) were outshot 48-27 in the game and failed to convert on any of their three powerplay opportunities, while Albertus Magnus (9-4-0) scored once with the man advantage.
Brandon Collett made his second consecutive start in net for Castleton and was excellent after allowing two first-period goals, tallying 46 saves in the contest to bring his season total to 207 in his seven appearances.
The Spartans will break for the holidays before returning to action Friday, January 6 with a matchup against UMass Boston. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.