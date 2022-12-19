ARLINGTON — The West Rutland girls basketball team flew out of the Eagles' Nest with a victory, beating Arlington 50-20 Monday night.
The Golden Horde were in control throughout and were up 31-9 at the half.
Sophomore Peyton Guay, fresh off setting a West Rutland single-game scoring record, had 24 points to lead West Rutland. Arianna Coombs added eight points and the scoring was spread out from there.
Sidney Herrington accounted for half of the Eagles' scoring with 10 points.
West Rutland (3-0) hosts rival Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Poultney 40, Rivendell 21
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team won its third straight game to open the season, beating Rivendell Academy 40-21 Monday night.
The Blue Devils led by two at the end of the first quarter, but took control late in the second quarter, where they went on an 11-0 run to head into the locker room up 13.
Poultney continued to put the game out reach in the fourth quarter, outscoring by five in the fourth.
"We missed some bunnies in the beginning of the game, but we really cleaned it up from there," Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes.
Poultney had a balanced attack with seven of 11 players scoring. Kait DeBonis had 10 points, Hailey Hayes had eight and Emily Handley had six.
Poultney (3-0) is at Leland & Gray on Thursday. The Rebels beat Division IV state finalist Proctor in the Phantoms' season opener on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
OV 64, Woodstock 51
WOODSTOCK — The Otter Valley boys basketball got a convincing victory on the road, trimming Woodstock 64-51 in the Bob Dailey Gym.
"We got more scoring," OV coach Mike Stark of an offense that was led by Logan Letourneau's 20 points and Owen Thomas' 14. Thomas made seven of his eight free throws in the fourth quarter.
Freshman Connor Denis contributed seven points for the 1-1 Otters.
The Wasps fell to 1-2.
The Otters (1-1) have a tough test on Thursday at Hartford.
LT 65, Springfield 44
DORSET — The Springfield boys basketball team hung around with Long Trail School, but the Mountain Lions pulled away late, winning 65-44.
The Cosmos were up by one point after the first quarter with LTS taking the lead in the second. Long Trail extended its lead to 10 heading into the fourth quarter.
"We showed a lot of grit and toughness," said Springfield coach Kraig Harlow.
The Cosmos were led by 17 points from Tanner Gintof. Luke Stocker had 12 points. while Brodie Perham had seven and Carson Clark had six.
Jack Dickerson had 30 points to lead Long Trail and Luca Goff had 19.
Springfield (1-1) is at Fair Haven on Monday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
CVU 8, Rutland 0
The CVU/Mount Mansfield girls hockey team cruised to an 8-0 win against Rutland Monday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
RHS coach Emme O'Rourke said Rutland played a great first period, but the CougarHawks were able to take control.
CVU/MMU outshot RHS 39-5 in the win.
Rutland (0-4) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday.
