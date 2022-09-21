SHARON — October 23, 2020. That was the last time the West Rutland boys soccer team won a game. Until Wednesday. The Golden Horde are back in the win column, beating Sharon Academy 2-1.
The win snapped a 19-game losing streak for West Rutland.
Westside fell behind on a penalty kick by Parker Bogardus early in the contest, but knotted the score with a Noah Olson goal midway through the half.
Peter Guay scored the eventual game-winner later in the half on an assist by Garrett Owens.
Westside goalie Gus Covarrubias got a piece of a Phoenix penalty kick and it hit the post to keep the lead intact. Covarrubias made seven saves.
"It was good to get the monkey off our back and build from here," said Golden Horde coach Dillon Zaengle.
West Rutland (1-4) hopes to keep the good times rolling on Saturday for its Homecoming game against rival Proctor at 3 p.m.
Elsewhere in boys soccer, the Fair Haven boys soccer home game against Granville was canceled on Wednesday with Golden Horde not having enough players to play.
The Slaters (2-3) is at rival Otter Valley on Saturday at 10 a.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
BBA 4, Rutland 1
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton Academy girls soccer team protected home field against rival Rutland, winning 4-1 Wednesday afternoon at Taylor Field.
BBA (4-1-1) plays under the lights of Applejack Stadium Friday night against rival Mount Anthony. Rutland (2-4) is at Middlebury on Wednesday. RHS beat the Tigers 1-0 last Saturday.
GOLF
Politano medals
MIDDLEBURY — On Tuesday, it was Elena Politano and Lucas Politano that medaled for the Otter Valley golf team. Their sibling Thomas Politano also wanted in on the act.
Thomas Politano earned medalist honors in the Otters' nine-hole match, shooting a 37 at Ralph Myhre Golf Course Wednesday afternoon.
His score edged CVU's Jason Douglas by one stroke. OV's Lucas Politano and the Redhawks' Bryce Bortnick and Cooper Guerriere all shot a 39 to tie for third.
Middlebury and South Burlington were also competing. The Tigers were paced by Colin MacGuffie's 43 and the Wolves were led by Evan Marchessault's 41.
CVU won in the team scoring at 156, beating Otter Valley by seven strokes.
The Otters' got great rounds from the rest of their squad. Matt Bryant shot a 42, Jackson Howe shot a 45 and Jordan Beayon shot a 48.
Pfanner Cup
WATERBURY — The Vermont Golf Association announced the teams for 2nd annual Pfanner Cup, set to be held at the Country Club of Vermont on Oct. 2 and 3.
The Pfanner Cup will be a Ryder Cup style event with 12 members from each team competing. The event pits the best amateur golfers representing the VGA against the best Vermont PGA professionals.
The VGA team is made up of the top six players from the Player of the Year points list, in addition to six captains picks.
Golfers on the VGA team are Garren Poirier, Andrew Trask, Max Major, Ryan Porter, Mike Coakley, Troy Evans, Taylor Bellemare, Troy Goliber, Phil Fairbanks, Scott Rankins, Jason Balch and Brian Cain.
The VTPGA team is made up of the top six players from the Chapter’s points list, in addition to six captains picks.
Golfers on the VTPGA team are Dave Jankowski, Tobias Young, Dave Bennett, Pete Weatherby, Roger King, Pete Schrimgeour, Tom Mackey, Brennan Earls, Alex Watson, Curtis Goldsberry, Todd Trono and Mike Zarenak.
The event is played in honor of the late Dave Pfannenstein, an influential member of the Vermont PGA and a former executive director of the Vermont Golf Association.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 1, Nichols 0
CASTLETON — Charlie Cisneros scored the lone goal for the Castleton University men's soccer team in a 1-0 win against Nichols College Wednesday afternoon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The goal came in the fourth minute with Matt Spiller assisting.
Jonathan Maul made six saves for the Spartans.
Castleton (3-2-1) is at Rhode Island College on Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Midd 1, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's soccer team stood up to nationally-ranked Middlebury College, but fell 1-0 Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Olivia O'Reilly scored the game's lone goal in the 40th minute for the Panthers. CU keeper Alex Benfatti made seven saves.
Castleton (2-6) hosts Rhode Island College on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.