WEST RUTLAND — Monday's Tri-County Middle League softball game between West Rutland's Outlaws and Outsiders and Fort Ann was postponed due to rain.
A makeup date was yet to be determined as of Monday night.
The West Rutland-Slate Valley rivalry game is set for Thursday in West Rutland at 6 p.m.
Heading into the week, West Rutland was sitting in fourth place in the TCML with a 1-1 record and Slate Valley was in third with a 2-0 record.
AUTO RACING
SCoNE at D-Bowl
WEST HAVEN — Caleb Lamson made himself some new fans at Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, driving a perfectly executed race to win the McGee Automotive Family Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) feature in thrilling fashion. Lamson’s win not only served as a breakthrough for him, but it also ended a dominant streak by Matt Tanner – just barely.
Moretown’s Lamson ended up being the star of the 25-lap A-Main, but only after another breakthrough performance by underdog racer Doug McPhail, who led the opening 20 circuits and threatened a major upset victory. The Tilton, New Hampshire driver opened up a big lead during a long green-flag run, but he was forced to back his pace down more than once in heavy lapped traffic, at one point splitting a pair of backmarkers three-wide.
In the meantime, Lamson – who ran in second place for most of the race – tracked McPhail down to make a bid for the lead. McPhail held Lamson off for two laps, but Lamson made a brave move entering Turn 3 to throw a mini-slide job on McPhail and take control. As Lamson pulled ahead, McPhail once again found himself in trouble in lapped traffic, and finally spun off the track on lap 22 to bring out the race’s only caution flag.
At the Delaware-style restart, Lamson found himself in his own row ahead of two of the Northeast’s top Sprint Car drivers in Chris Donnelly and Matt Tanner, who had sliced through traffic from their 11th and 12th starting positions, respectively, to line up second and third. Lamson was on his game at the drop of the green flag and pulled ahead, and Tanner was able to clear Donnelly and go on the attack.
Stephentown, New York’s Tanner, who was seeking his sixth consecutive SCoNE win in Devil’s Bowl events, pulled up on Lamson on the final lap and looked like he might keep his streak alive, but Lamson won the drag race off the final corner to beat Tanner by just over a car length with an official margin of victory of just 0.380 seconds.
Seven-time and defending SCoNE champion Donnelly finished third to retain his lead in the point standings. Floyd Billington finished fourth, and Jake Williams was a strong fifth for his first top-five finish on the Devil’s Bowl half-mile in three years. Kadyn Berry finished sixth, with the balance of the top 10 filled by Will Hull, Lacey Hanson, Troy Comeau, and Travis Billington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Middlebury hire
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Tom Donovan as an Assistant Athletic Trainer. Donovan worked with the Panther men's hockey and men's lacrosse programs last spring while completing his Master of Athletic Training degree at Castleton University.
As an athletic training student at Castleton, Donovan provided services at Rutland High School, Mill River Union High School and the Vermont Orthopedic Clinic. Additionally, he worked with the Spartans women's soccer and men's ice hockey programs. Donovan is a Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC) and a Licensed Athletic Trainer (LAT).
Donovan earned his undergraduate degree in kinesiology in 2022 and was a four-year member of Castleton's football team, serving as captain in his final season. He was lauded with the Spartan Award during his senior year, an honor given to the player that best embodies the program's mission statement.