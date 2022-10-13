POULTNEY — Arianna Coombs netted a hat trick in the West Rutland girls soccer team's 4-1 win against rival Poultney on Thursday.
Coombs also assisted on a goal from Peyton Guay. Hannah Cecot added an assist as well.
It was the second game in a row that Coombs had multiple goals.
"(Arianna) has gotten her groove back and is gaining confidence," said Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy.
Eme Silverman scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils with Hannah Welch assisting. It was Silverman's first varsity goal.
Poultney was down a handful of starters today, so Blue Devils coach Hannah Corkum was happy with the fight her girls showed. She lauded the effort of Georgia Donaldson and Bella Mack, stepping into unfamiliar roles.
Poultney keeper Kenzie Ezzo had 15 saves and Golden Horde keeper Bella Coombs had 11 saves.
West Rutland (8-4) hosts Twin Valley for Senior Day on Tuesday. Poultney (4-5) hosts Twin Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fair Haven 7, MR 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The Fair Haven girls soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win against Mill River Thursday afternoon.
The Slaters' Brittney Love had a hand in all seven goals, scoring four and assisting on three. Lily Briggs, Elizabeth Love and Holly Gannon also scored. Gannon and Elizabeth Love also had an assist apiece.
Fair Haven (10-0) hosts Division I Mount Anthony on Saturday. Mill River (1-11) hosts Leland & Gray on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Fair Haven 5, TV 4
(Double OT)
WILMINGTON — The Fair Haven boys soccer team knocked off a strong Twin Valley club 5-4 in double overtime Thursday afternoon.
The Slaters jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the game was very back and forth from there.
Fair Haven was trailing 4-3 late in the contest, but Matt Finnegan turned the tides.
Finnegan took a free kick from 30 yards out and rocketed it into the goal with two minutes to play, forcing overtime.
"That gave us all the momentum. It was the boost of energy we needed for overtime," said Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton.
In overtime, Slaters goalie Kole Matta made a incredible save, tipping a ball over the post that would have been the game winner.
Jack Spaulding scored the game-winner in OT, assisted by Sullivan O'Brien.
Fair Haven's other goals came from Jace Hetrick, Andrew Smith, assisted by Hetrick, and Nate Young.
The Slaters (3-7) play Otter Valley in the Jimmy T Memorial Showcase on Saturday at Taranovich Field.
LT 6, West Rutland 2
WEST RUTLAND — Tristan Rocke knocked in two goals but it was not nearly enough against Long Trail School which took a 6-2 victory back to Dorset.
Noah Olson and Garrett Owens had the assists for Westside.
The 3-8 Golden Horde hosts Twin Valley on Saturday.
Arlington, PHS ppd
ARLINGTON — The Proctor boys soccer team had its game at Arlington postponed on Thursday night. The game will be played Monday.
FOOTBALL
Lyndon 33, NCU 20
NEWPORT — The North Country football team dropped its third straight game, losing to rival Lyndon Institute 33-20 in the Barrel Bowl on Thursday.
