DANVILLE — The No. 14 seeded West Rutland Golden Horde came up with a terrific effort and nearly pulled off the upset over No. 3 Danville before falling 62-57.
The Horde had a chance to tie it as time was running out and the Bears made two free throws at the end to account for the final score.
Peter Guay and Garrett Owens led the Horde with 14 points apiece and Braden Hogan and David Noel added nine each.
Owens, Guay and Noel helped Westside hold their own on the boards.
"It was a great effort," West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell said.
Her team surprised the Bears at the outset, leading 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and holding the lead until midway through the second stanza.
"I felt we did a good job rebounding and in limiting their second-chance points for the most part," Mitchell said.
"I was really happy with our defensive intensity."
The Horde finishes the season at 4-17, taking a significant step up from last year's winless campaign.
Danville moves into the quarterfinals with a 15-6 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twinfield 64, Proctor 56
PLAINFIELD — The Twinfield boys basketball team led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter but Proctor began to heat up from 3-point land and made it close, bowing 64-56.
Twinfield will play Danville in the quarterfinals.
Danville pulled out a close game against an upstart West Rutland game in a contest that had an early start time.
"I looked up and half the Danville team was in the stands at our game," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said.
When Proctor tried to stage their fourth quarter comeback they nailed five quick 3-pointers, three of them by freshman Aaron Brock.
Carter Crossmon led the Phantoms with 17 points and Brock connected on four 3-point field goals and finished with 13 points.
Tej Stewart led the Trojans with 25 points. Meles Gouge had 15 and Sam Russell 13.
No. 6 Twinfield makes the short trip down the road to play No. 3 Danville. The Trrojans will take an 11-9 record with them.
"We did a good job on Crossmon. He had zero points in the first half," Hudson said.
Twinfield and Danville met twice during the regular season, the Bears sweeping the Trojans.
But Twinfield, with 10 freshmen on the roster, has grown up a lot this season.
The No. 11 Phantoms complete the season at 8-13.
GM 58, Randolph 47
CHESTER — No. 8 Green Mountain dispatched No. 9 Randolph 58-47 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Division III boys basketball playoffs at Nason Gym.
Green Mountain will take a 13-8 record into the quarterfinal round.
The Chieftains got out of the gate quickly, taking a 12-2 lead and holding a 15-7 advantage after the opening period.
But then Eben Mosher and Austin Kubisek were saddled with foul trouble. While they were watching the second quarter, Randolph closed Green Mountain's halftime lead to 24-22.
The game was tied 36-36 entering the fourth quarter and then Green Mountain came alive.
"We played an awesome fourth quarter," Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
"We ratcheted up the defensive intensity and scored like 10 straight points."
Mosher led the Chieftains with 21 points.
"He is a monster on the boards. He must have had 12 to 15 rebounds even though he only played half the game," Rapanotti said.
Tanner Swisher followed with 14 points and Kubisek added 11.
The Chieftains will travel to No. 1 Winooski on Saturday.
Thetford 57, Springfield 27
THETFORD — Springfield hung 13 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter but then the offense dried up and the Cosmos fell to Thetford 57-27.
"We had a scoring drought the last half of the season and it became a mental thing more than a physical thing," Springfield coach Kraig Harlow said.
"I am not disappointed with the effort tonight."
James Gultekin led the Cosmos with 12 points.
Springfield finishes 3-18.
BF 55, Windsor 41
WESTMINSTER — The No. 5 seed Bellows Falls boys basketball team advanced with a 55-41 win against No. 12 Windsor on Wednesday night.
Maison Fortin was the lone Yellow Jacket in double figures with 12 points. Travis McAllister followed with nine points.
Colby Dearborn led BF with 21 points.
Windsor (7-14) is set to lose Fortin, McAllister, Rodger Petermann and Bradley Bowers to graduation. The Terriers are at No. 4 Richford in the D-III quarterfinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Mt. 65, L&G 43
BARRE — The No. 2 seed Blue Mountain girls basketball team cruised to a 65-43 win against No. 3 Leland & Gray in the Division IV semifinals Wednesday night at the Barre Auditorium.
The Bucks pushed out to a 13-point lead at the half and were up by 20 by the end of the third.
Blue Mountain had a balanced offensive attack with Jordan Alley leading the way with 19 points. Felicity Sulham added 18 points, followed by Kyra Nelson with 15 and Lauren Joy with 10.
Maggie Parker led the Rebels with 14 points and Samantha Morse added 11.
Blue Mountain (19-3) plays undefeated No. 1 seed West Rutland in the Division IV state championship game on Saturday at noon at the Barre Auditorium.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 10, RHS 0
ST. ALBANS — The No. 7 seed Rutland girls hockey team's season came to an end on Wednesday, falling to No. 2 BFA-St. Albans 10-0.
Sierra McDermott played her last game in goal for RHS and she finished with a school record 842 saves this season.
"The coaches are incredibly proud of her and this team," said first-year Rutland coach Emme O'Rourke. "It's smiles back to Rutland with a huge season worth of accomplishments behind us."
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
St. Joseph 21, CU 9
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — St. Joseph College of Connecticut opened its season by beating Castleton University in women's lacrosse Wednesday evening, 21-9.
Kimberly McCarthy had four goals to lead Castleton's scoring and Lacey Greenamyre was a catalyst for the Spartans' attack with three assists.
Also scoring for Castleton were Tien O'Connor (2), Phoebe Loomis and Megan Ward.
The 0-1 Spartans host Colby-Sawyer on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Dave Wolk Stadium, weather permitting.
