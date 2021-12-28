WEST RUTLAND — Hayley Goodwin was a force, scoring 36 points for Mid-Vermont Christian against West Rutland on Tuesday, but she didn’t get a ton of help elsewhere in the scorebook.
West Rutland’s balance overwhelmed the Eagles as Westside won 66-45 Tuesday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
The game was pretty close early on and the Golden Horde led by just eight at the half. West Rutland found its groove after the break, outscoring MVC 20-11 in the third to take full control.
“The ball was falling in the bucket in the third,” said Westside coach Carl Serrani.
Peyton Guay led West Rutland with 21 points, while Mallory Hogan had 14 and Arianna Coombs had 10.
The Golden Horde (4-1) are at Otter Valley on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 84, Arlington 27
PROCTOR — The Phantoms ran away from Arlington on Tuesday night in girls basketball action at the Almo Buggiani Gymnasium. Maggie McKearin led Proctor with 25 points in the 84-27 victory.
Isabel Greb scored 16 points and Meghan Cole tacked on 14.
The Phantoms (3-1), winners of three straight, host West Rutland on Jan. 3.
Hartford 66, GM 39
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Hartford girls basketball team ran its record to 3-2 on Tuesday by trimming Green Mountain 66-39.
The Chieftains fell to 2-2.
GM coach Jeff Buffum noted how his team made the Hurricanes earn every point.
“We knew coming in it would be a tough game,” Buffum said. “Size-wise, they are huge, strong, fast and athletic. They play play uptempo and are all juniors and seniors. We matched their intensity and didn’t back down.”
Kim Cummings led Green Mountain with 14 points, while Karen Vargas added 11 and Grace Tyrrell had seven.
Beth Dobrich had a big day in the post for Hartford, scoring 20 points.
“(Beth) is a beast. We simply had no answer for her,” Buffum said.
Grace Gardner added 16 points for the Canes.
Green Mountain hosts rival Springfield on Thursday.
Windsor 70, WRV 36
WINDSOR — Peyton Richardson had 19 points and Reese Perry scored 15 and pulled down 15 rebounds to power Windsor to a 70-36 victory over White River Valley on Tuesday night.
Tanner Drury led the Wildcats with 17 points.
OTHER GIRLS
HOOP SCORES
In other girls basketball games on Tuesday night, Milton defeated Stowe 42-20, Lyndon trimmed North Country 43-18, it was Oxbow 48, Montpelier 47, Peoples Academy downed Danville 46-37, CVU whipped Brattleboro 67-29, Williamstown downed Vergennes 46-31, Hazen thumped BFA-Fairfax 41-23, Lake Region stopped Lamoille 52-35 and Enosburg defeated Craftsbury 53-10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 68,
Poultney 29
POULTNEY — Fair Haven had Poultney buried by the end of the first quarter (27-6) and went on to a 68-29 victory on Capman Court on Tuesday night in a boys basketball game between neighboring rivals.
Sawyer Ramey led the Slaters with 19 points, Brandon Eastman added 13 and 11 different Slaters scored.
Newly minted 500-victory coach Bob Prenevost was impressed with what coach Todd Montana has done with the Blue Devils.
“They were organized and they always played hard,” Prenevost said.
The Slaters host Rutland on Jan. 4.
Twinfield 79,
Westside 22
PLAINFIELD — Garrett Owens had 15 points for the West Rutland boys basketball team but it was not nearly enough against Twinfield. The Trojans rolled to a 79-22 victory on Tuesday night.
“They play in transition well and they shoot really well,” West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell said of the Trojans.
The Golden Horde will try to break into the win column on Thursday at home against Leland & Gray.
In other boys basketball action on Tuesday night, Burr and Burton cruised past Hadley Luzerne 48-36 and Blue Mountain Union swamped Sharon Academy 69-26 .
WRESTLING
Springfield shines
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield wrestlers went against grapplers from Lebanon, Mill River and Burr and Burton Academy as well as Newport of New Hampshire were among the teams represented in Springfield on Tuesday.
The Springfield wrestlers had some good results but there is very little rest for the Cosmos. They are in Middlebury on Wednesday at a big tournament.
Springfield defeated Lebanon 46-0 on Tuesday. One highlight for the Cosmos freshman Dillan Lacasse pinning his opponent in 1:13.
Marshall Simpson got a pin in 2:14 for the Cosmos in the 145-pound division and teammate Cole Wright won 10-0 against Lebanon’s Justin Jarvis at 182 pounds.
Bryan Stafford earned his pin for the Cosmos in just 51 seconds at 220 pounds.
Springfield’s Trent Rumrill pinned Lebanon’s Keegan Fredette in 1:26 in the heavyweight division.
Springfield Don Beebe was impressed with Mill River’s wrestling squad coached by Lee Tyminski.
“Those kids were tough. He has got a real physical team,” Beebe said.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
In cross country skiing, the FIS World Cup Tour de Ski kicked off on Tuesday.
Stratton Mountain elite skier Jessie Diggins took home top honors in the opening women’s freestyle sprint finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.
Diggins finished with a time of 3:00.12, which was 0.13 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Fellow Stratton product Julia Kern was fourth in 3:00.71. Hailey Swirbul was 29th and Novie McCabe was 46th, while Stratton’s Katharine Ogden was 55th and Alayna Sonnesyn was 58th. Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was 76th.
Vermonter Ben Ogden was 21st in the men’s freestyle sprint finals in 2:40.98. The only American ahead of him was Kevin Bolger in 16th.
The women have a 10-kilometer classic race on Wednesday and the men have a 15k classic race.
Starksboro’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle finished 20th in the men’s Alpine skiing downhill race in Bormio, Italy on Tuesday, with a time of 1:56.78. Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson was 36th.
Italy’s Dominik Paris won the race.
Action continues on Wednesday and Thursday with super G races.
In women’s Alpine skiing, France’s Tessa Worley won Tuesday’s giant slalom race in Leinz, Austria.
The top American was former University of Vermont skier Paula Moltzan, who took 22nd in 2:06.12. Burke Mountain Academy alumna Nina O’Brien didn’t qualify for the second run.
U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin announced on Monday that she had a positive COVID-19 test and would miss the event.
The women are back on the mountain on Wednesday for a slalom race.
