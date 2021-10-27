WEST RUTLAND — Peyton Guay had a big first half to help West Rutland build a 3-0 lead and then finished with a 4-0 win over Twin Valley in the opening round of the Division IV girls soccer tournament on Wednesday.
Guay scored the first goal and then assisted on Anna Cyr’s two first-half goals.
In the second half, Abbey Lanfear scored, assisted by Arianna Coombs.
Serena Coombs had five saves in notching the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Montpelier 5, Springfield 2
MONTPELIER — Springfield was locked in a 2-2 tie with Montpelier with 18 minutes remaining before the Solons kicked their game into high gear and advanced in the Division II girls soccer tournament with a 5-2 victory.
Emma Snyder and Ari Cioffi scored the goals for the Cosmos.
Sienna Mills had two goals for Montpelier.
The No. 5 seeded Solons advance to the quarterfinals with a 10-3-1 record.
The No. 12 Cosmos complete the season at 5-8-2.
Milton 5, Fair Haven 1
FAIR HAVEN — The No. 3 seed Fair Haven girls soccer team scored the game’s first goal against No. 14 Milton, but it was the last time the Slaters would score, as they fell 5-1 on Wednesday in a Division II playdown at LaPlaca Field.
The lone Fair Haven goal was set up by a beautiful through ball by Lily Briggs to freshman Madison Perry. Perry took a few touches down the right flank and deposited the ball into the left side of net.
Fair Haven finishes the season with a 10-3-2 record. Milton advances to play No. 11 Mount Abraham, another upset winner on Wednesday, in a D-II quarterfinal on Saturday.
Poultney 3, Richford 2
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls soccer team is enjoying one of its most successful seasons in recent memory and Wednesday added another memory to that.
The No. 7 seed Blue Devils notched their first playoff win since 2008, besting No. 10 Richford 3-2 in a Division IV playdown.
Poultney coach Hannah Corkum said this is the Blue Devils’ first winning season since 1997.
The Blue Devils were up 2-0 at the half, scoring both goals on rebounds. Kate DeBonis scored the first goal, coming on a free kick play, and Hannah Welch scored the second goal.
After the Rockets narrowed the lead to one in the second half, Kaydyn L’Esperance scored the final goal for Poultney.
The Blue Devils (8-6-1) are at No. 2 Rivendell for state quarterfinal on Saturday.
Harwood 7, OV 0
DUXBURY — No. 1 Harwood bounced Otter Valley from the Division II girls soccer playoff on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory.
Harwood advances to the quarterfinals with its 13-1-1 record.
No. 16 Otter Valley finishes at 1-14.
BBA 1, Spaulding 0
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls soccer team advanced in the Division I tournament beating Spaulding 1-0 at Taylor Field on Wednesday.
Rowan Russell scored the game’s lone goal off a corner by Daisy O’Keefe. BBA had 18 shots on goal and its keeper Abby Kopeck made two saves.
The Bulldogs are at No. 2 Colchester for a state quarterfinal on Saturday.
Other girls soccer playoff scores: Mount Mansfield 1, St. Johnsbury 0; South Burlington 1, Essex 0; Woodstock 4, Green Mountain Valley 0; North Country 1, Mt. Anthony 0; Blue Mountain 3, Danville 1; Rice 5, Hartford 0; Lamoille 3, Missisquoi 2; Stowe 6, Bellows Falls 0; Mount Abraham 2, Stratton Mountain 0; Randolph 4, Enosburg 0; Paine Mountain 1, Peoples 0; Thetford 3, White River Valley 2; Fairfax 3, Vergennes 0; Windsor 2, Oxbow 1; Twinfield 3, Sharon 0; Rivendell 6, Long Trail 0; Arlington 2, Craftsbury 0.
BOYS SOCCER
MAU 8, Rutland 0
BENNINGTON — The Rutland boys soccer team found the going tough in its first-round Division I playoff game, falling 8-0 to Mount Anthony.
The game was played at the former Southern Vermont College on a field that RHS coach Ben Black did not suit the Ravens.
Even more so, it was the opponent, said Black.
“Mount Anthony is athletic and fast,” the Rutland coach said.
Black like the way his team competed even after facing a 5-0 halftime deficit.
He looks toward next season with optimism.
“We will miss the seniors. They are good players and good character citizens, Black said.
“But there is some good talent in the sophomore and junior classes.”
Richford 1 Proctor 0
PITTSFORD — Richford’s Jonas Lagasse scored via Nick Joyal’s assist with five minutes remaining to lift Falcons into a 1-0 victory over Proctor and a trip back to Rutland County to play No. 1 Mount St. Joseph in the Division IV boys soccer tournament.
“I thought we played alright. We had a number of chances,” Proctor coach Chad Wilson said.
Proctor goalie Ian French came up big a number of times.
“It was a tough way to end,” Wilson said.
Twin Valley 5, Danville 1
WHITINGHAM — The No. 5 seed Twin Valley boys soccer team advanced in the Division IV tournament with a 5-1 win against Danville on Wednesday.
Caleb Dupuis led the way for the Wildcats with three goals. His first came off an assist by Aiden Joyce in the 4th minute and the next was assisted by Carson McHale in the 34th minute.
Joyce assisted on Dupuis’ third goal as well after the half. Joyce sent a beautiful cross and Dupuis headed it home.
Luke Rizio made a big hustle play in the 51st minute to beat the Danville keeper to the ball and score TV’s fifth goal. Cody Magnant got the assist.
Nicco Siani scored with fives seconds left for Danville.
Twin Valley is at No. 4 Twinfield on Friday at 3 p.m.
Other boys soccer playoff scores: Arlington 7, Blue Mountain 3; Green Mountain Valley 2, Stratton Mountain 1; Colchester 3, St. Johnsbury 2; U-32 3, Hartford 0.
FIELD HOCKEY
MMU 4, Rutland 0
JERICHO — It was a long ride for Rutland to Mount Mansfield Union High and a longer ride home as the Ravens fell to MMU 4-0.
No. 9 Rutland finishes at 2-12-1 and the Cougars move into the quarterfinals with a 2-12-1 record.
The Ravens stayed with an MMU team that Rutland coach Karen Poljaick felt was far better than its record.
The Ravens trailed just 1-0 at the half.
“They had very good passing. I would say that they were much better than their record,” Poljacik said.
Poljacik credited Elizabeth Franzoni with a strong game in her last contest in the Rutland uniform.
“She played well back there when we were under a lot of pressure. She cleared the ball out of the circle many times,” Poljacik said of Franzoni.
Other field hockey playoff scores: Woodstock rolled to a 4-0 victory over Brattleboro and St. Johnsbury trimmed Middlebury 6-1.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
CU 7, MCLA 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s soccer team exploded for four first-half goals on Wednesday against MCLA and won 7-0.
Castleton’s Jamie Bartlett opened the scoring in the first minute on assist by Rylee Nichols. Nichols scored the game’s next two goals, both assisted by Julia Carone.
Carone scored the final goal of the first half on a penalty kick.
Jordan Mattison netted the first second-half goal in the 52nd minute on a penalty kick, before a pair of goals from Chase Livesey coming in the 79th and 82nd minutes off assists from Izzy Scott and Rylee Pepin respectively.
Castleton (8-4-4) wraps up the regular season Saturday at UMass Boston.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Keene 9, CU 2
KEENE, N.H. — The Keene State field hockey team dominated the middle portion of Wednesday’s game against Castleton and won 9-2.
The Owls scored six goals across the second and third quarters. Ellie Hunkins and Irini Stefanakos had a pair of goals in the game for Keene.
Emily Harris and Payton Barlow had a goal for Castleton.
VOLLEYBALL
Plattsburgh 3, CU 0
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Plattsburgh State on Wednesday, losing by set scores of 25-23, 25-21 and 25-12.
Hailey Martinovich led the Spartans with 10 kills, followed by Lizzie Goodrich with seven.
Castleton (5-17) has two more matches on the regular season schedule, Friday against Fisher College and Saturday against UMass Boston. Both matches will be played in Boston.
